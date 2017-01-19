 LIVE !  :  While Virat Kohli-led India will want to wrap up the three-match series by winning the Cuttack ODI, Eoin Morgan and Co will have their task cut out as they aim to beat India to stay alive in the series. (Photo: BCCI) Live Cricket Score, India vs England 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli and Co aim to clinch series
 
Sports, In Other News

Watch: Baba Ramdev wrestles, beats Olympic medallist 12-0

ANI
Published Jan 19, 2017, 9:45 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 12:03 pm IST
Sporting his saffron langot, the yoga guru chanted "Bharat mata ki jai! Vande Matram!" after winning the bout.
Baba Ramdev, who performed 'Surya Namaskar' before starting his bout, defeated Andrey Stadnik 12-0 in the promotional bout of the 2017 Pro Wrestling League. (Photo: PTI)
 Baba Ramdev, who performed 'Surya Namaskar' before starting his bout, defeated Andrey Stadnik 12-0 in the promotional bout of the 2017 Pro Wrestling League. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday showed his wrestling prowess as he defeated 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medalist Andrey Stadnik in a promotional bout of the 2017 Pro Wrestling League (PWL) in New Delhi.

Ramdev, who performed 'Surya Namaskar' before starting his bout, defeated Stadnik 12-0.

Sporting his saffron langot, the yoga guru chanted "Bharat mata ki jai! Vande Matram!" after winning the bout.

Baba Ramdev, defeated Andrey Stadnik 12-0. (Photo: PTI)Baba Ramdev, defeated Andrey Stadnik 12-0. (Photo: PTI)

Stadnik is well remembered by Indian wrestling enthusiasts as had defeated Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar, clinching a silver medal in the Men's freestyle 66kg event at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

Earlier on the occasion of 20th anniversary of his Ashram in Haridwar in 2016., Ramdev had challenged Sushil Kumar.

 

Tags: baba ramdev, pro wrestling league, andrey stadnik, sushil kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The bout will take place ahead of second semifinal match between Mumbai Maharathi and NCR Punjab Royals. (Photo: PTI)

Baba Ramdev challenges Olympic wrestler to wrestle him

Baba Ramdev has challenged 2008 Olympic silver medallist Andrey Stadnik for a friendly wrestling bout.
18 Jan 2017 5:22 PM

Entertainment Gallery

On Tuesday, Shabana Azmi held a surprise birthday bash for her husband Javed who turned 72. It was a star studded event as many Bollywood stars came down to attend it. (Photo; Viral Bhayani)

Take a look inside Javed Akhtar's star studded birthday bash
On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Kapil Sharma's show along with his co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote their upcoming film 'Raees'.

Raees promotions: SRK shakes a leg on Kapil's show, Nawaz tags along
Shah Rukh Khan officially inaugarated best friend Karan Johar's much talked about autobiography, 'An Unsuitable Boy,' in the city, on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Sid, Alia show up at best friend KJo's autobiography launch
Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most sought after young stars, brought in his 31st birthday with his friends from the industry joining him in the celebrations. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Kat, Sonakshi, Farhan join Sidharth in his birthday revelries
Celebrities made it a point to flaunt their fitness levels and ran for a good cause. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai Marathon: John, Milind, Ambani, run long and hard for a good cause
Gowns, tuxedos and unprecendented glamour domninated the red carpet of India's most awaited awards show, Filmfare awards (Picture courtesy: Instagram).

Stars dazzled at Filmfare awards last night!
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gay prince on front line of India's war against AIDS

Manvendra Singh Gohil. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Live Cricket Score, India vs England 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli and Co aim to clinch series

While Virat Kohli-led India will want to wrap up the three-match series by winning the Cuttack ODI, Eoin Morgan and Co will have their task cut out as they aim to beat India to stay alive in the series. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: A smartphone for power users

The Redmi Note 4 sports a Snapdragon 625 chipset with up to 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB storage, and powered by a 4100mAh battery.
 

Watch: Shahid-Kangana's steamy romance in Rangoon's new song 'Yeh Ishq Hai'

Stills from the song
 

iPhone bug crashes phone with rainbow emoji

A screen grab from the YouTube video explaining the iPhone bug.
 

Priyanka crowned favourite dramatic TV actress at People's Choice Awards!

Priyanka Chopra (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Need to work with riding coach: CS Santosh

CS Santosh

Top teams are once again taking Indian hockey seriously: Harmanpreet Singh

Harmanpreet is focused on improving his game and is not bothered whether he represents the senior or the junior side.(Photo: Harmanpreet Singh/Twitter)

Baba Ramdev challenges Olympic wrestler to wrestle him

The bout will take place ahead of second semifinal match between Mumbai Maharathi and NCR Punjab Royals. (Photo: PTI)

A ‘para’gon of genius

Niranjan Mukundan

My aim is to equal Sushil's feat of two Olympic medals: Sakshi Malik

The 24-year-old admitted that life has completely transformed after the Olympic medal and it felt good when people recognise her. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham