Watch: Baba Ramdev wrestles, beats Olympic medallist 12-0

Baba Ramdev, who performed 'Surya Namaskar' before starting his bout, defeated Andrey Stadnik 12-0 in the promotional bout of the 2017 Pro Wrestling League. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday showed his wrestling prowess as he defeated 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medalist Andrey Stadnik in a promotional bout of the 2017 Pro Wrestling League (PWL) in New Delhi.

Ramdev, who performed 'Surya Namaskar' before starting his bout, defeated Stadnik 12-0.

Sporting his saffron langot, the yoga guru chanted "Bharat mata ki jai! Vande Matram!" after winning the bout.

Baba Ramdev, defeated Andrey Stadnik 12-0. (Photo: PTI)

Stadnik is well remembered by Indian wrestling enthusiasts as had defeated Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar, clinching a silver medal in the Men's freestyle 66kg event at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

Earlier on the occasion of 20th anniversary of his Ashram in Haridwar in 2016., Ramdev had challenged Sushil Kumar.