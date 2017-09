Boxer Niharika Gonella clinches Silver medal in Turkey

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Niharika Gonella won silver medal in the 75 kgs category at The XXXI International Youth Men & Youth Women “Ahmet Cörmet” Boxing tournament held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Niharika lost to Shamonava Anastasiia of Kazakhstan in the final 0-5. It got tough for Niharika as her rival punched over her weight to score points.

Earlier in the semifinal, Niharika had knocked out Turkey’s Selma Karakoyun 3-2. In the quarterfinal, the Hyderabadi boxer threw strong punches at Russia’s Laura Mamedkulieva to win the bout 5-0. It was absolute dominance by Niharika as she kept her rival under pressure.