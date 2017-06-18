Sports, In Other News

Hockey World League Semi-Final: India trash Pakistan 7-1 in London

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2017, 8:39 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 10:07 pm IST
The team today wore black arm bands to condole deaths of martyrs in recent attacks on the Indian army.
Team India put up dominant performance aginst arch rivals Pakistan to win the match. (Photo:AP)
 Team India put up dominant performance aginst arch rivals Pakistan to win the match. (Photo:AP)

London: A clinical India demolished a hapless Pakistan 7-1 to register their third consecutive victory and seal a place in the quarter-finals of the Hockey World League Semi-Final, here today. It was a complete performance by the Indians who dominated their arch-rivals throughout the match to post a facile win and zoom to the top of Pool B ahead of The Netherlands.

Dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh (13th minute, 33rd), Talwinder Singh (21st, 24th), Akashdeep Singh (47th, 59th) and Pradeep Mor (49th) scored for India at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, while Pakistan's consolation goal came from the stick of Muhammad Umar Bhutta (57th).

India are atop Pool B with three wins from as many games, just ahead of The Netherlands, who are placed second. Pakistan, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the pool after losing all three matches they have played so far.

India will next play The Netherlands on Tuesday, while Pakistan will face Scotland tomorrow.

India hockey team players wear black arm bands

India hockey team today wore black arm bands during its match against Pakistan at the Hero Hockey World League Semi-Final to condole the deaths of martyrs in the recent attacks on the Indian army.

The Indian team support staff also wore the black arm bands. India eventually thrashed Pakistan 7-1 in this match. The hockey fraternity in India has always been vocal about the pride and respect it has for the Indian soldiers and always condemned such barbaric acts.

The players have often taken to social media to show their condolences for the martyrs of the country. In fact, PR Sreejesh had dedicated the team's victory at the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy to the soldiers, where they beat Pakistan in the final.

"The players of the Indian hockey teams have always shown tremendous belief and support for the Indian Armed Forces who guard the safety of our nation. They are proud of the nation's soldiers and are often inspired by their dedication and sacrifice," said Mohd Mustaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India.

"As sportsmen, the Indian hockey teams have always shown solidarity and compassion towards the soldiers and have often dedicated their victories to the Indian Army. Today, the team strongly felt the need to condole the recent attacks carried out in Jammu & Kashmir where Indian soldiers lost their lives.

"It was a unanimous decision to wear black arm bands to condole these deaths and they wish for peace to prevail in the state of Jammu & Kashmir," he added.

Captain Manpreet Singh said: "We wanted to win on the field today to show not only our proud nation but all the world that we will stand up and fight for what we believe in through sport."

Tags: hockey world league, india vs pakistan, india hockey team
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Related Stories

Within 10 miles of each other, Indian cricket team will meet their arch rivals at the Oval in London while hockey team will lock horns with Pakistan at the Riverbank Arena. (Photo: AP / Hockey India)

India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy, Hockey World League games keep London buzzing

It's a rarity when national passion and national sport will jostle for attention from sporting aficionados within a gap of 3 and half hours.
18 Jun 2017 12:59 PM
Indian team celebrates goal during the Men's World Hockey League, Pool B match against Scotland. (Photo:AP)

India beat Scotland at the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final

Goals from Ramandeep, Akashdeep Singh , Harmanpreet Singh helped India clinch their first win.
16 Jun 2017 12:38 PM
India's ace drag flicker and defender Rupinder Pal Singh

Rupinder Pal Singh, SK Uthappa to miss Hockey World League Semi Final

While Rupinder will miss the tournament due to a hamstring injury, Uthappa had to return home to attend to a family emergency.
14 Jun 2017 4:05 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Abysmal India come crashing down against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy final

While Fakhar Zaman will long be remembered for his fantastic hundred in the final, it was Mohammed Amir, who dashed India’s hopes of chasing down a big total in the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval. (Photo: AP)
 

Dog serves at Orlando airport for 5 years; honoured with retirement party

The pup was surrounded by her furry friends, according to the airport which documented the party on social media. (Photo: Twitter/Orlando Intl Airport)
 

Delhi man inspired by Yoga swallows metal plates, tubelights

The things remained in his stomach for nine years (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: SRK’s Harry confides in Anushka’s Sejal that he is a lecherous man!

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from the teaser.
 

Indian-American to name hotel chain ‘American Idea’ after Trump’s campaign

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

Witty bar sign trying to deal with rude customers wins the internet

The sign was shared on Reddit (Photo: YouTube/Reddit)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indonesia Super Series: Narendra Modi congratulates Srikanth on his triumph

India's Srikanth Kidambi, right, and Japan's Kazumasa Sakai show their trophies after their men's singles final match at Indonesia Open badminton championship in Jakarta. (Photo:AP)

India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy, Hockey World League games keep London buzzing

Within 10 miles of each other, Indian cricket team will meet their arch rivals at the Oval in London while hockey team will lock horns with Pakistan at the Riverbank Arena. (Photo: AP / Hockey India)

UFC Singapore Fight Night: Holly Holm kicks off with a victory

Holly Holm

Cricket rivals, friends for real

M.S. Dhoni met the Pakistani skipper’s family and posed for a picture with his son.

Indonesia Open: Kidambi Srikanth enters final after beating Son Wan Ho

India's Srikanth Kidambi reacts after defeating South Korea's Son Wan-ho during their men's singles semi final match at Indonesia Open badminton championship in Jakarta. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham