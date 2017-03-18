Video: Car racer Ashwin Sundar, wife Niveditha charred to death as BMW rams into tree

The accident, reported to have taken place at 3.30 a.m. this morning, happened when Sundar and Niveditha, who lived in Alapakkam near Porur, were returning home after meeting a friend. (Photo: Ashwin Sundar Facebook)

Pattinampakkam (Tamil Nadu): Popular car racer Ashwin Sundar and his wife Niveditha were burned to death after their BMW hit a tree and burst into flames here.

The accident, reported to have taken place at 3.30 a.m. this morning, happened when Sundar and Niveditha, who lived in Alapakkam near Porur, were returning home after meeting a friend.

A video has surfaced online wherein the car can be seen in flames next to a tree.

The video appears to have been recorded by one of the passers-by.

The Chennai Police were reportedly alerted by the local people.

The bodies have been sent to the nearby hospital for post-mortem. Further details are awaited.

FMSCI chief Akbar Ebrahim and former Indian F1 driver Karun Chadhok wrote condolence messages on Facebook and Twitter respectively.

Sundar had won the national title in car racing and two-wheeler events on several occasions. His wife Niveditha was a doctor in a private hospital in Chennai.