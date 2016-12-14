Sports, In Other News

Bengaluru stadium: Female athletes asked to masturbate before practice

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2016, 5:39 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 5:39 pm IST
Dirty printed messages were pasted in four places in the Kanteerava stadium’s restroom.
After a search, it was found that only the ladies' restroom was targeted. (Photo: Representaional image)
 After a search, it was found that only the ladies' restroom was targeted. (Photo: Representaional image)

Bengaluru: Women athletes were in for a shock on Monday as they walked into the Kanteerava stadium, in Bengaluru.

According to reports, dirty printed messages were pasted in four places in the Kanteerava’s restroom, asking women athletes to masturbate before practice.

After a search, it was found that only the ladies' restroom was targeted.

The athletes had earlier complained regarding poor security measures at the stadium, after which, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) recently introduced ID cards for coaches and athletes in a bid to check eve-teasing and theft at the stadium.

The incident has left the athletes violated and humiliated and they also fear of being filmed without their knowledge. A probe into the incident has been initiated by DYES.

Few senior athletes also feel that the incident will discourage parents from sending their female children to the stadium.

