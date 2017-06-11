 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers – Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates and rival captains as India take on South Africa – will hold key in the outcome of what is termed as virtual quarterfinal clash in ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: PTI / AFP) Live| ICC Champions Trophy, India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli seeks spot in semis
 
National-level weightlifter harassed, alleges ignorance by authorities

ANI
Published Jun 11, 2017, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 2:06 pm IST
Heena Usmani also said that local men passed offensive comments at her and threatened her.
"After we filed an FIR against the accused Sanjay Kumar, he filed a counter FIR accusing us of robbery," said Heena Usmani. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Agra: A national-level weightlifter has alleged that she is not being heard by the police and the authorities over being troubled by men in Agra.

National-level athlete Heena Usmani said she has been harassed and passed offensive comments by local men. She also said that the men were threatening her.

The incident took place in the Shahganj area and came to light when Heena and her family visited the Senior Superintendent of Police's (SSP) office to complain about the local police who were supposedly favouring the accused.

Heena said, "After we filed an FIR against the accused Sanjay Kumar, he filed a counter FIR accusing us of robbery."

The incident reportedly took place on May 30 when Heena's younger brother was visiting his friend's place where a man named Sanjay, who often stalked her made lewd comments to instigate her brother.

