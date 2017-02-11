National taekwondo players accuse coach of sexual abuse

New Delhi: Two national level taekwondo women players have accused their coach of sexually assaulting them and threatening to upload the videos and pictures of the act, police said on Friday.

The Jharkhand-based players alleged that since their coach had political connections, they could not take the risk of filing a complaint against him in their home state.

The girls came down to Delhi, where they approached the Delhi Commission For Women, who helped them file the complaint at Kamla Market police station.

"The girls approached us with their complaint and we helped them file a police complaint. They told our counsellor that the coach had also been harassing other girls and since he is quite powerful, they were scared," said a DCW official.

As per the complaint filed by the victims, the accused who is also associated with Jharkhand Taekwondo Association, allegedly raped them by offering them spiked drinks when they had joined taekwondo training, police said.

He also made "obscene" videos and took pictures of the victims and would blackmail them, they said.

The girls alleged that the accused would threaten them whenever they thought of approaching the police and that the harassment had been continuing for many years, police said.

A zero FIR has been registered here and the matter forwarded to Jharkhand police for further probe, they added.