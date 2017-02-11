 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli-led Indian side is in driver’s seat in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 3: India aim to tighten grip on Hyderabad Test
 
Sports, In Other News

National taekwondo players accuse coach of sexual abuse

PTI
Published Feb 11, 2017, 8:46 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2017, 8:52 am IST
The accused allegedly raped them by offering spiked drinks when they had joined taekwondo training.
Representational Image
 Representational Image

New Delhi: Two national level taekwondo women players have accused their coach of sexually assaulting them and threatening to upload the videos and pictures of the act, police said on Friday.

The Jharkhand-based players alleged that since their coach had political connections, they could not take the risk of filing a complaint against him in their home state.

The girls came down to Delhi, where they approached the Delhi Commission For Women, who helped them file the complaint at Kamla Market police station.

"The girls approached us with their complaint and we helped them file a police complaint. They told our counsellor that the coach had also been harassing other girls and since he is quite powerful, they were scared," said a DCW official.

As per the complaint filed by the victims, the accused who is also associated with Jharkhand Taekwondo Association, allegedly raped them by offering them spiked drinks when they had joined taekwondo training, police said.

He also made "obscene" videos and took pictures of the victims and would blackmail them, they said.

The girls alleged that the accused would threaten them whenever they thought of approaching the police and that the harassment had been continuing for many years, police said.

A zero FIR has been registered here and the matter forwarded to Jharkhand police for further probe, they added.

Tags: delhi commission for women, taekwondo, jharkhand taekwondo association
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

More than 400 whales were stranded on a New Zealand beach Friday, with most of them dying quickly as frustrated volunteers desperately raced to save the survivors. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds of whales wash up dead on New Zealand beach
Scores of women took to the streets in Argentina in a bare-breasted demonstration of solidarity with women recently confronted by police for going topless on a South Atlantic beach.

In Argentina, women drop tops to protest topless ban
Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some vacationing with Richard Branson since leaving the White House. (Photo: AP)

Obamas join Richard Branson for private island getaway
Travelers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by President Donald Trump enjoyed tearful reunions with loved ones in the US after a federal judge swept the ban aside.

Hugs and tears: Visa holders scramble to enter US after Trump’s ban reversed
For two days in a tiny Spanish village, the devil ceases to be enemy No. 1 for a few devout Catholics. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the 'Endiablada' (Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3.

What the devil? Spaniards clang bells in religious festival
Indonesian and Filipino students have protested President Donald Trump's immigration policy outside the U.S. embassies in their capitals.

Thousands in Philippines, Indonesia protest against Trump’s ban
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 3: India aim to tighten grip on Hyderabad Test

Virat Kohli-led Indian side is in driver’s seat in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 

National taekwondo players accuse coach of sexual abuse

Representational Image
 

PCB suspends Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan for alleged corruption in PSL

Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan were sent back home from Dubai, where they were competing in the Pakistan Super League T20. (Photo: PSL)
 

Blind Cricket World T20: India beat Sri Lanka, enter final

The final will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha are India’s DRS experts

When Bangladesh were batting, India got the wicket of opener Soumya Sarkar through a successful DRS after the on-field umpire had ruled not out. (Photo: AFP)
 

East Bengal striker receives boots from Wayne Rooney

East Bengal striker Willis Plaza (L) and Wayne Rooney. (Photo: East Bengal FB/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

I feel good, but not great: Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods

Donald Trump effect? Muslim US Olympian detained at airport

Ibtihaj said she did not know if she was held as a result of the Trump administration's travel ban but is sure the move was a result of her ethnicity. (Photo: AP)

HIL: Mandeep brace in Delhi’s first win

Delhi Waveriders strikers Santa Singh (left) and Mandeep Singh celebrate a goal against Uttar Pradesh Wizards in their HIL-5 match in New Delhi. The hosts won 8-1.

HIL: Delhi’s winless streak continues

Delhi Waveriders’ hopes of a first win for the season were dashed after they were beaten 2-3 by Punjab Warriors in the Hockey India League game at home on Tuesday.

Asian Track Cycling Championships: Deborah misses bronze, Aleena bags 2nd medal

India's biggest medal hope from the women elite events, Deborah Herold, will take part in individual sprint event on Wednesday. (Photo: CFI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham