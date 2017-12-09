Asian Airgun Shooting Championships: India win five medals at Asian shooting

New Delhi: India started with a bang at the 10th Asian Airgun Shooting Championships, collecting five medals on the event’s opening day but Olympic bronze-medallist Gagan Narang missed out on an individual podium finish in Wako City, Japan. Ravi Kumar won an individual bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle while Arjun Babuta won individual an silver in the corresponding junior men’s event. India also bagged three team silver medals in each of the three air rifle events. India had seven individual finalists across the three events held on Friday. This will be the same range where the shooting competitions for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be hosted.