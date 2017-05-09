Indian shooting team detained at Delhi Airport, customs refuses to clear guns

The customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi refused to clear the gus being carried by the Indian shooting contingent. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Members of the national shooting team were on Tuesday detained at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after they refused to clear their guns with the customs, informed Abhinav Bindra, the country's lone individual Olympic gold medallist, on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Bindra also expressed disappointment with the treatment that the “country’s ambassadors” were given.

Saddened to hear that the National Shooting Team is detained at The IGI Airport with the customs refusing to clear their guns. 1/3 — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 9, 2017

He also said that this kind of thing would have never happened with the country's national cricket team.

They are our countries ambassadors and should not be treated like this. Would this ever happen to our cricket team ? 2/3 — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 9, 2017

Chatted with a few athletes and the lack of support coming through from the national federation is pathetic. @RaninderSingh @TheNrai — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 9, 2017

The official team manager of the shotgun team left this morning leaving the athletes to fend for them selves. — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 9, 2017

The national shooting team was reportedly about to leave for Munich to participate in the ISSF Shooting World Cup starting later this month.