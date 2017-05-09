Sports, In Other News

Indian shooting team detained at Delhi Airport, customs refuses to clear guns

ANI
Published May 9, 2017, 6:04 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 6:18 pm IST
In a series of tweets, Abhinav Bindra also expressed disappointment with the treatment that the “country’s ambassadors” were given.
The customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi refused to clear the gus being carried by the Indian shooting contingent. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: Members of the national shooting team were on Tuesday detained at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after they refused to clear their guns with the customs, informed Abhinav Bindra, the country's lone individual Olympic gold medallist, on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Bindra also expressed disappointment with the treatment that the “country’s ambassadors” were given.

He also said that this kind of thing would have never happened with the country's national cricket team.

The national shooting team was reportedly about to leave for Munich to participate in the ISSF Shooting World Cup starting later this month.

