David Rudisha boost for Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai: Star Kenyan middle distance runner David Rudisha will be the international event ambassador for the 14th edition of the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon, which will be held here on January 15.

The 28-year-old retained his Olympic 800m title with an imperious display at the Rio 2016 Games in August in a time of 1:42.15, the fastest in the world since he took gold in London four years earlier in a world record 1:40.91.

Having visited the country in 2012, as the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon event ambassador, Rudisha has fond memories from his first visit to India and is excited to be returning to the country.

“I am delighted to be a part of the prestigious Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon. After experiencing first-hand the warm hospitality and talent at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, I look forward to my visit in Mumbai,” said Rudisha.

“I am very happy to be associated with an event that has taken India, and indeed the rest of the world, by storm and helped ignite the running movement in India,” he added.