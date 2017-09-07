Sports, In Other News

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Telangana's Erra Deexitha lifts gold medal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 7, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Deexitha, who hails from Mahabubabad district, won gold in 58kg junior women’s section with a total lift of 167kg (snatch 73kg + clean and jerk 94kg).
E. Deexitha
 E. Deexitha

Hyderabad: Telangana girl Erra Deexitha won a gold medal as India grabbed 10 medals on Wednesday at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships being held in Gold Coast, Australia.

Deexitha, who hails from Mahabubabad district, won gold in 58kg junior women’s section with a total lift of 167kg (snatch 73kg + clean and jerk 94kg).

Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy congratulated Deexitha and promised to provide the support needed for her to win more medals in future events. In July, Deexitha had represented India in the women’s Asian Junior Weightlifting Championship held in Khatmandu, Nepal.

Other Indians to win medals were Muthupandi Raja (gold in 62kg youth boys and silver in junior boys),  Saraswati Rout (bronze in 58kg women’s), Deepak Lather (gold in 69 kg junior boys and bronze in senior men’s), Vandna Gupta (bronze in 63kg women’s), P. Umeshwori (silvers in youth girls’ and junior women categories).

Tags: erra deexitha, commonwealth weightlifting championships




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What’s new in a P-OLED display?

LG has only used the term to differentiate its display from other OLED panels.
 

PornHub is giving out Rs 16 lakhs, here's why

Adult website are asking for video submissions where the person explains how they will contribute to the world’s better future. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung may launch Galaxy Note 8 on Sept 12 in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 8
 

Watch: Team India skipper Virat Kohli bats left-handed in Sri Lanka, video goes viral

Virat Kohli-led India have been in fine form on the Sri Lanka tour, whitewashing the home side 3-0 in Tests and 5-0 in the ODI series. (Photo: AP / DC)
 

Kashmir martyr's daughter Zohra thanks Gautam Gambhir for his kind gesture

Thanking Gautam Gambhir for his gesture, the five-year old Zohra said that she and her family are extremely happy with the cricketer's move before revealing that she wants to become a doctor.(Photo: Gautam Gambhir Twitter / PTI)
 

Pakistan High Commission 'humiliates' Imran Tahir, family; here's what happened

Imran Tahir and his family were humiliated by the Pakistan High Commission. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ankur Mittal wins silver in men's double trap event at World Shotgun Championship

Ankur maintained his lead till the final four shots,when Russia's Vitaly Fokeev took over, eventually winning the event. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)

Hockey India invites applications for new coach

Roelant Oltmans

Usain Bolt feels his records will last long

Usain Bolt of Jamaica gestures with maiko, or an apprentice geisha, during a promotional event in Kyoto, western Japan on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Hockey India invites applications for chief coach after Roelant Oltmans' sacking

Oltmans was sacked on last Saturday citing a string of poor performances in the recent past. (Photo: PTI)

Watch: Indian WWE woman wrestler Kavita Devi steals hearts, gets lauded on Twitter

By the look of her stint at Mae Young Classic, a WWE women's event, the 2016 Asian Games power lifting gold medallist is destined for greatness.(Photo: Youtube/Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham