Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Telangana's Erra Deexitha lifts gold medal

Hyderabad: Telangana girl Erra Deexitha won a gold medal as India grabbed 10 medals on Wednesday at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships being held in Gold Coast, Australia.

Deexitha, who hails from Mahabubabad district, won gold in 58kg junior women’s section with a total lift of 167kg (snatch 73kg + clean and jerk 94kg).

Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy congratulated Deexitha and promised to provide the support needed for her to win more medals in future events. In July, Deexitha had represented India in the women’s Asian Junior Weightlifting Championship held in Khatmandu, Nepal.

Other Indians to win medals were Muthupandi Raja (gold in 62kg youth boys and silver in junior boys), Saraswati Rout (bronze in 58kg women’s), Deepak Lather (gold in 69 kg junior boys and bronze in senior men’s), Vandna Gupta (bronze in 63kg women’s), P. Umeshwori (silvers in youth girls’ and junior women categories).