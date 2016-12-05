Winner against Pakistan a great moment: Nikkin Thimmaiah

Mumbai: It was late in the game; score between India and arch rivals Pakistan was tied at 2-2. With nine minutes left for the final whistle, Nikkin Thimmaiah scored the winner to help India lift its second Asian Champions Trophy.

The victory came on the back of political tension between the two nations. The forward is delighted to have scored the winner. “It was a great moment for me to score the winning goal so late,” Nikkin told Deccan Chronicle.

“We had played them in the group stage as well, which was a tough game. We were focused. The game took place when the relationship between the two nations was not great.”

Nikkin said that the hockey team was committed to win the final against Pakistan for Indian soldiers.

“We wanted to give a gift to Indian soldiers and we had decided that we have to win this game for our country. We just stuck to the instructions given by the coach.”

After establishing their supremacy in Asia, the next target for the national team is to jump up in the world rankings. India presently sit at the sixth position.

“The next target for the team is to jump up in the rankings. We are at No. six presently, but we want to improve to become one of the best team in the world. We were recently in Australia, where we played some very good hockey. We will have the opportunity to play with some really good players in the HIL (Hockey India League). We want to use all the experience to jump up in the rankings.”

The proficient striker, who’s been in a great form lately, talked about the national team’s improvement under the Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans.

“We have improved quite a lot under Roelant Oltmans. The way we control the ball, keeping possession of the ball. We have improved in ways like, how to attack when we have the ball and how to defend when we lose the ball.”

Nikkin missed the 2015 Hockey India League due to a shoulder injury. The forward, who was expected to lead the Dabang Mumbai franchise last season, is excited to be back with the team.

“I am looking forward to the upcoming campaign with Dabang Mumbai. We have some very good international players as well as some of the best young Indian prospects. We are working very hard and we are confident that we will perform very well.”