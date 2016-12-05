Sports, In Other News

Winner against Pakistan a great moment: Nikkin Thimmaiah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | UJWAL SINGH
Published Dec 5, 2016, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 7:35 pm IST
Nikkin Thimmaiah said that the hockey team was committed to win the Asian Champions Trophy final against Pakistan for Indian soldiers.
Nikkin Thimmaiah scored the winner to help India lift its second Asian Champions Trophy.
 Nikkin Thimmaiah scored the winner to help India lift its second Asian Champions Trophy.

Mumbai: It was late in the game; score between India and arch rivals Pakistan was tied at 2-2. With nine minutes left for the final whistle, Nikkin Thimmaiah scored the winner to help India lift its second Asian Champions Trophy.

The victory came on the back of political tension between the two nations. The forward is delighted to have scored the winner. “It was a great moment for me to score the winning goal so late,” Nikkin told Deccan Chronicle.

“We had played them in the group stage as well, which was a tough game. We were focused. The game took place when the relationship between the two nations was not great.”

Nikkin said that the hockey team was committed to win the final against Pakistan for Indian soldiers.

“We wanted to give a gift to Indian soldiers and we had decided that we have to win this game for our country.  We just stuck to the instructions given by the coach.”

After establishing their supremacy in Asia, the next target for the national team is to jump up in the world rankings. India presently sit at the sixth position.

“The next target for the team is to jump up in the rankings. We are at No. six presently, but we want to improve to become one of the best team in the world. We were recently in Australia, where we played some very good hockey. We will have the opportunity to play with some really good players in the HIL (Hockey India League). We want to use all the experience to jump up in the rankings.”

The proficient striker, who’s been in a great form lately, talked about the national team’s improvement under the Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans.

“We have improved quite a lot under Roelant Oltmans. The way we control the ball, keeping possession of the ball. We have improved in ways like, how to attack when we have the ball and how to defend when we lose the ball.”

Nikkin missed the 2015 Hockey India League due to a shoulder injury. The forward, who was expected to lead the Dabang Mumbai franchise last season, is excited to be back with the team.

“I am looking forward to the upcoming campaign with Dabang Mumbai.  We have some very good international players as well as some of the best young Indian prospects. We are working very hard and we are confident that we will perform very well.”

Tags: nikkin thimmaiah
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood celebrities were snapped as they arrived to celebrate fashion designer Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday bash late Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come down to celebrate Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hosted the Star Screen Awards and had the audience in splits with their hilarious antics. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Alia, Sushant and most of B'wood bedazzle at Star Screen Awards
A very casually dressed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in the city back from their Goan sojourn. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Virat and Anushka return from their Goan holiday
When it comes to glamour and pure unadulterated good looks, few can challenge the collective gorgeousness that are Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Yami Gautam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Anushka, Yami dole out some serious fashion goals at city event
Bollywood A-listers, with thier busy schedules and hectic lifestyles have been virtually living out of their suitcases, off the airports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Big B, KJo, Saif, Sonam are quite the travel junkies
Several B-Town celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif, Tamannaah, Shriya, Virat, other celebs look their casual best
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby's first flight: US woman gives birth while on airplane

Flight 556 was on its way from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida, on Sunday when a woman went into labour. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

'Fawad Khan sexiest man in India': Parineeti Chopra takes dig at Karan Johar

The actress appeared on Koffee with Karan with Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Virender Sehwag wants Shikhar Dhawan to do naagin dance

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan turned 31 on Monday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Experts suggest celebrity lookalike sex robots might soon hit markets

The designing part will only require a photo and 3D printer (Photo: YouTube)
 

Tanmay Bhat shares his journey from being fat shamed to success as a comedian

I gave up trying to become a marine engineer and focussed on my biggest passion — comedy (Photo: Facebook)
 

Arab-American comedian meets Trump's son, talks about registry of Muslims

The comedian said that the discussion was pleasant (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Five Things We Learned From The Return of Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods needs to win four majors to catch Jack's record. (Photo: AFP)

Panasonic Open: Mukesh Kumar oldest to lift Asian Tour title

Mukesh Kumar poses with the trophy after winning the Panasonic Open India in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Pankaj Advani guns for glory

Pankaj Advani

India are big favourites in Hockey World Cup: German coach

Two-time consecutive winners of the Junior World Cup (2009 and 2013), the German national squad descended to Lucknow City hoping to bag a hat-trick of titles. (Photo: PTI)

National level shooter alleges coach raped her, FIR filed against accused

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham