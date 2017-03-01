Sports, In Other News

ISSF World Cup: Jitu Rai clinches gold, Amanpreet Singh bags silver

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 1, 2017, 2:00 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
Jitu Rai made a comeback from the fourth position in the 18th round, to surge ahead and clinch the gold medal.
Jitu Rai and Amanpreet Singh made it a one-two finish for India, as they clinched gold and silver for India, respectively. (Photo: ISSF/ Twitter)
 Jitu Rai and Amanpreet Singh made it a one-two finish for India, as they clinched gold and silver for India, respectively. (Photo: ISSF/ Twitter)

New Delhi: Jitu Rai clinched gold as Amanpreet Singh bagged silver as India secured a one-two finish in the men’s 50m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup, in New Delhi, on Wednesday.

Jitu Rai finished with 230.1 points after the end of the elimination round, while Amanpreet finished 3.2 points behind him on 226.9. Meanwhile, Vahid Golkhandan of Iran finished third with 208 points.

Jitu, who has won gold at the Commonwealth and the Asian Games in 2014, and several other medals in the 2014 and 2015 World Cups, made a comeback from the fourth position in the 18th round, to surge ahead and clinch the gold medal.

The 29-year-old did not shoot below 9.4 in the last six rounds, to steal a march over his opponents in the end.

Jitu’s compatriot Amanpreet finished second, to make it a memorable event for India. However, Amanpreet will be disappointed to have missed out on an opportunity to clinch gold, as he led for the most part of the event.

In fact, Amanpreet had a clear five-point lead after 12 shots. However, he shot five 8s and a 7 in his last seven shots, which allowed Jitu to steal a march over him.

