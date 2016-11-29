Sports, Football

Plane crash kills dream of football team that defied odds

AFP
Published Nov 29, 2016, 8:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 8:04 pm IST
Brazilian football was about to complete a fairytale journey from unknowns to would-be South American champions.
Back in Chapeco, the stadium was opened up to greet grieving families and fans. (Photo: Twitter)
 Back in Chapeco, the stadium was opened up to greet grieving families and fans. (Photo: Twitter)

Sao Paulo: Traveling on the doomed airliner that crashed in Colombia overnight were the players and staff of a Brazilian football club about to complete a fairytale journey from unknowns to would-be South American champions.

The LAMIA charter plane went down near Medellin late Monday with 81 people aboard and so far only six are reported to have survived. At least two were said by officials to be football players.

For the Chapecoense Real team the disaster means the cruel end of a story that had been meant to climax with an unexpected chance for glory on Wednesday against Colombia’s Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final.

“The pain is terrible. Just as we had made it, I will not say to the top, but to have national prominence, a tragedy like this happens. It is very difficult, a very great tragedy,” club vice-president Ivan Tozzo told SporTV.

Only a few years ago Chapecoense was just another a gritty outfit in the Brazilian lower leagues, where players, unable to afford cars, took the bus to training. The stadium in Chapeco, a city of 200,000 people in the southern Santa Catarina state, didn’t have a gym.

The steep climb from minnow to contender started in 2009 when Chapecoense entered the fourth division. Back then, the team’s top goalscorer Bruno Rangel told Brazilian newspaper Lance, even the club’s bus was “was very old.” “But a lot has changed in the club since I arrived,” he said.

“There are still prejudices against the club but more because we’re from the (country’s) interior. That’s diminishing, it’s true. Every day we’re more respected.”

By 2014 the club had fought its way into the lower half of the elite table, but the side wanted more. Even at this point Chapecoense was almost ignored by its own public, with only about 7,000 people turning up to home games, according to Globoesporte website.

Chapecoense entered the running for the Copa Sudamericana for the first time in 2015 and didn’t disappoint. In the club’s first ever international tournament, the one-time unknowns didn’t go all the way, but they performed bravely, even defeating Argentina’s famed River Plate club.

This year, things seemed to be going wrong. The coach credited with Chapecoense’s miraculous rise, Guto Ferreira, walked out and his replacement Caio Junior lost his first game against the lowly Cuiaba.

But the little team that could roared back, taking down Argentina’s Independiente and Junior de Barranquilla. They were going to the final to meet the reigning Copa Libertadores champions Atletico Nacional and no one would write them off anymore.

On the way to Colombia, the team stopped off in Sao Paulo to play the penultimate game of Brazil’s domestic league. Here they lost against Palmeiras, the team which ended the season as Brazilian champion. But there was a sense that the players had their minds on the bigger challenge awaiting them against Atletico.

“I see this is a group of winners. It’s as if God has put us precisely here today to taste this and to appreciate even more the challenge on Wednesday,” the coach said after the Sao Paulo game.

Now their dreams have met a devastating end and on Wednesday at what would have been an intriguing first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final there’ll be only silence.

Back in Chapeco, the stadium was opened up to greet grieving families and fans.

“We’re all here at the stadium to help the people connected,” said Tozzo. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet. We have to trust in God. Out team must carry on,” he said.

Tags: chapecoense real

Lifestyle Gallery

The photo series has trans-model and activist Kami Sid posing to raise awareness against stigma associated with transgender community (Photo: Instagram/Waqar J. Khan)

Pakistan's first trans model hits back against transphobia
The march saw demands being voiced by a wide section of society -- from the demand to live free of fear to calls to break down patriarchal mindsets (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hundreds come out for Delhi Queer Pride Parade
Domestic violence is known to be the most unreported crime in the world for both men and women (Photo: Instagram)

Gritty photos raise highlight need to address domestic violence
Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
Santa Claus, giant cartoon balloons and whimsical floats were protected by sand-filled dump trucks and bomb-sniffing dogs as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wound its way through the streets of Manhattan under heavy security. (Photo: AP)

Revellers flock to the Thanksgiving Parade 2016 in New York
Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli’s ‘class act’ in Mohali

Virat Kohli displayed his softer side on the ground in Mohali. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli & co. to attend Yuvraj Singh’s wedding

The Indian team is set to attend Yuvraj singh's wedding on Tuesday, after finishing off the Mohali Test by the fourth day. (Photo: AP)
 

Ranveer finally comments on Ranbir's 'make babies with Deepika' remark!

While on the show, Ranveer kept mum and avoided commenting on Ranbir's remark, the actor recently got vocal while promoting 'Befikre'.
 

Salman 'decides' release date of SRK-Anushka's film, stars banter merrily

SRK also has a Republic Day release in 2017, with Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'.
 

Arjun miffed over regional newspaper disrespecting his deceased mother

Arjun will soon be seen with his uncle Anil Kapoor, in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan'.
 

Katrina's bikini pictures from Maldives will give you major vacation goals!

Katrina Kaif
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Football

India need longer league to improve: Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri cited the example of the European countries, where the apex league spans an entire season. (Photo: ISL Media)

South American Cup final suspended after Brazil footballers’ plane crash

The chartered aircraft with 81 people on board, including a Brazilian first division soccer team heading to Colombia for a regional tournament final, crashed on its way to Medellin's international airport. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia plane crash: Death toll rises over 70, Brazilian footballers on board

Authorities are responding to an emergency after an airplane with 72 people on board has crashed on its way to Medellin's international airport including players from the Brazilian club side Chapecoense Real. (Photo: AFP)

ISL: Plenty at stake for Atletico de Kolkata, Kerala Blasters

Sameehg Doutie

English Premier League: Manchester United lose more ground

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (second from right) vies for the ball with West Ham United players in their English Premier League match at Old Trafford on Sunday (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham