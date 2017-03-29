Sports, Football

Lionel Messi gets 4-match ban for abusing referee

AP
Published Mar 29, 2017, 12:41 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 9:30 am IST
Lionel Messi's suspension for 'having directed insulting words at an assistant referee' Emerson Augusto during a qualifier against Chile.
Argentina captain Lionel Messi (left) argues with first assistant referee Emerson Augusto de Carvalho at the end of their 2018 FIFA World Cup South American qualifier match against Chile at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on last Thursday (Photo: AP)
 Argentina captain Lionel Messi (left) argues with first assistant referee Emerson Augusto de Carvalho at the end of their 2018 FIFA World Cup South American qualifier match against Chile at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on last Thursday (Photo: AP)

Geneva: Lionel Messi is banned from Argentina’s next four World Cup qualifying games, dealing a blow to a campaign by the 2014 runner-up that has stuttered without him.

Messi’s suspension for “having directed insulting words at an assistant referee” during a home qualifier against Chile last week, started Tuesday in Bolivia, where his teammates were due to kick off hours after FIFA announced its verdict.

The five-time FIFA player of the year can appeal to FIFA, but is on track to return for Argentina’s final match in the 10-team South American qualifying group, hosting Ecuador on October 10.

“We have to appeal this decision, we’ll see how it goes,” said Jorge Miadosqui, Argentina’s national teams director. “But we’re left angry and sad because (Messi) will not be with the team.”

Messi has scored in four qualifiers so far, with Argentina going on to win every game. Without him, though, Argentina has earned only seven points out of a possible 21.

Argentina won 1-0 after Messi scored with a first-half penalty at the vibrant Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, but he lost his cool in the closing minutes. Messi reacted angrily when a decision went against him and aimed a volley of profane abuse at the assistant. He refused to shake hands with the official after the match.

FIFA could intervene as the incident was not initially reported by the Brazilian referee. It was judged a red-card offense for Messi.

“This decision is in line with the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s previous rulings in similar cases,” said the world soccer body, which also fined Messi 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,160).

Messi and the Argentine soccer federation can challenge the ban at FIFA’s appeals committee. It rarely overturns disciplinary rulings, though it could reduce the number of games he must miss.

A subsequent appeal does not currently seem possible to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. FIFA’s legal statutes do not grant jurisdiction to the Swiss-based CAS in “appeals arising from... suspensions of up to four matches.”

The Messi ban adds further turmoil to the embattled Argentina soccer federation, which is currently being run by an emergency committee appointed by FIFA last June.

A previous generation of Argentine soccer leaders were implicated in corruption and indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2015, and subsequent federation elections were disputed. New elections are scheduled this week.

The interim federation leader questioned FIFA’s judgment Tuesday. “I think it’s unusual because it will set a precedent that will decide the future of many things,” Armando Perez told Argentina’s TyC Sports channel.

Messi’s behaviour and ban could affect his chances of winning FIFA’s best player award for 2017, even if his club Barcelona wins the Champions League. FIFA guidance to voters is that on- and off-field conduct should be taken into account.

Tags: lionel messi, argentina, fifa, emerson augusto

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Ranveer, Saif-Kareena, other stars give great paparazzi shots
Several celebrities were present at a launch event of IIFA Utsavam, an awards show to honour the best performances in South cinema, on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities from South film industry flag off IIFA Utsavam 2017
The team of 'Naam Shabana' held a screening of the film for women police officers in Delhi and also provided self-defence lessons at a girl's college in the city on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Naam Shabana team shows film to Delhi women cops, gives girls self-defence tips
Several celebrities from the film industry were clicked by the shutterbugs at various locations and events on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Emraan, Farhan, Yami, Bipasha, other stars' fashion game is spot on
Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the Society Leadership Awards held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out in style for awards show
The team of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' launched the audio of the film in a grand event in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baahubali team dazzles at grand audio launch of the film
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Golmaal team's response after watching Parineeti's song 10 times is hilarious

The team of 'Golmaal Again' on the sets of the film.
 

Ask Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja if she wants him to take a break, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who had scored six fifties in this series, chipped in as soon as Pujara completed what he had on his mind, saying: “You should ask Pujara’s wife if she wants Pujara to take a break. She will be the best one to tell that.” (Photo: BCCI)
 

Friendship with Australians is over, says Virat Kohli after India’s series win

"The thing I said before the first Test (with him being friends with Australians), that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again, said Virat Kohli in the press conference after India's series-clinching win against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)
 

Couples are transforming their sex life with a 5-minute daily ritual

A lot of people said they were aroused quickly after this (Photo: YouTube)
 

Stem cells from fat injected in penis help men overcome erectile issues

The procedure is a simple alternative for medicines and implants (Photo: AFP)
 

These witty tweets accurately describe how sex changes in your 30s

Having great sex and looking sexy are two different things (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Football

2019 Asian Cup Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri goal ends India's 64-year-old jinx in Myanmar

Sunil Chhetri found the back of the net late in the game, to silence the 20,000-strong crowd. (Photo: AP)

Indian football team's biggest strength is its unity, says Jeje Lalpekhlua

Jaje Lalpekhlua believes that the current Indian football team is an integrated one, and the players fight for each other. (Photo: AIFF/ Twitter)

Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata to host the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup final

The Salt Lake Stadium will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup final. (Photo: PTI)

Germany, England stay on course in World Cup qualifying

The 34-year-old Defoe then scored his first England goal for four years. (Photo: AP)

West Bengal beat Goa to win Santosh Trophy for 32nd time

West Bengal ended a six-year wait having last won the title in 2011. (Photo: AIFF)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham