Arjuna-awardee footballer Subrata Paul fails dope test

New Delhi : In what may come as a shock to the Indian football fans, Arjuna Awardee Subrata Paul has failed a dope test conducted by the National Anti-Doping agency (NADA).

The 30-year-old's `A` sample has been tested positive for a banned steroid.

The NADA conducted a dope test in Mumbai when the Indian men's football team were going to Cambodia for a friendly match in February.

According to reports, a letter regarding the same has been issued by the NADA to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Expressing his shock at hearing the news, Subrata pleaded not guilty while insisting there is no point in cheating his country.

"I am shocked to hear this news. I have not done anything wrong. I am trying to get in touch with federation and also NADA. There is no official message given to me on dope test. I have played for the country and there is no point to cheat with football. As of now I'm not conveyed about dope test failure," Subrata said.

Paul, who made his debut in 2007, has made a total of 60 appearances for the national team so far.

Paul, nicknamed the 'Spiderman', has also won Nehru Cups (2007, 2009) and the Asian Football Confederation's ( AFC) Challenge Cup in 2008.