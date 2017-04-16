 LIVE !  :  B Sai Praneeth leads the head-to-head record against Kidambi Srikanth, with a 4-1 lead. (Photo: PTI) Live| Singapore Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth face-off in 1st all-Indian final
 
International football player shot and killed in Panama

AP
Published Apr 16, 2017, 10:43 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2017, 10:43 am IST
Amilcar Henriquez was leaving his home when a gunman shot him several times. Another two people were wounded.
Amilcar Henriquez was a member of Panama's national team which is participating in eliminatory rounds for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. (Photo: AFP)
 Amilcar Henriquez was a member of Panama's national team which is participating in eliminatory rounds for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City: Police officials in Panama said international football player Amilcar Henriquez has been shot and killed in the country's Colon province.

Saturday’s killing was confirmed by Didacio Camargo, press chief for Panama's National Police.

Authorities say the 33-year-old midfielder was leaving his home when a gunman shot him several times. Another two people were wounded. Henriquez was taken to a nearby public hospital, where he died.

President Juan Carlos Varela condemned the killing on his Twitter account and called for authorities in Colon to hunt down those responsible.

Henriquez was a member of Panama's national team which is participating in eliminatory rounds for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He played in the last 20 minutes of a recent game in Panama with the United States that ended as a 1-1 draw.

