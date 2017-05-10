Will send Kulbhushan Jadhav’s dead body: AIFF website hacked with anti-India messages

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in the restive Balochistan province and was accused of being a RAW agent. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) website on Tuesday was hacked by an anonymous group called 'Zero Cool'.

The group hacked the website and posted a message provoking India over Kulbhushan Jadhav, an alleged Indian spy booked for espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. Jadhav was awarded death sentence by the country.

The hackers posted messages against the India and its demand for the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The message read "We will send you his Dead Body" with the post ending with “This is #Payback to your Lammers”.

The AIFF had not released a statement on Tuesday but tweeted saying: “Sorry for the inconveniences faced by you due to a technical glitch on http://www.the-aiff.com.”

Sorry for the inconveniences faced by you due to a technical glitch on https://t.co/7ahsAqfW77 . Please stay tuned, we'll come back shortly. — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 9, 2017

The website, as indicated by AIFF twitter on Wednesday, was "up and running".

UP AND RUNNING! Our website has been restored, after what we call a 'reckless sliding tackle', caused us a slight problem. #BackTheBlue — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 10, 2017

Jadhav was arrested in March last year in the restive Balochistan province and was accused of being a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent.

However, in a major relief to India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has put a stay on the execution after an appeal by India, which accused Pakistan of "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention" and sought a stay on Jadhav's death sentence.