Sports, Football

ISL 2016 ticket ‘sales’ a mystery for Kerala Blasters’ fans

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 8, 2016, 1:34 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2016, 6:58 am IST
Sources say not more than 30,000 tickets were actually sold while about 17,000 tickets were given as complimentary.
Atletico de Kolkata and Kerala Blaster FC Footballers vie for the ball during ISL Match in Kolkata on Tuesday evening. (Photo: PTI)
 Atletico de Kolkata and Kerala Blaster FC Footballers vie for the ball during ISL Match in Kolkata on Tuesday evening. (Photo: PTI)

Kochi: Last Sunday, in the first half of a highly significant Indian Super League match when Kerala Blasters were dabbling with NorthEast United’s aggressive game plan, by playing rather casually, their fans themselves were flirting with danger, both inside and outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

Even as the stadium was packed to rafters and seemingly ready to explode, there were “thousands” of fans, majority of them holding valid tickets, waiting outside because they were denied entry that according to authorities was “completely full.”

“Many fans were agitated and some of them vent their ire on the barricades at a few gates,” said Abhijith Muraleedharan, a dejected fan who had to return unhappy after collecting refund from the box office later in the evening. “Gate 8 was broken … there was a stampede like situation and the police had to swing their lathis,” he added.

Deputy commissioner of police, Arul R.B. Krishna said that at least 5,000 fans were outside during the time while the Blasters’ management informed that at least 1,500 ticket-holders received refund that evening while a bigger number had complimentary passes that couldn’t be reimbursed.

According to ISL statistics, the attendance during the NorthEast game was 53,767. Sources say not more than 30,000 tickets were actually sold while about 17,000 tickets were given as complimentary. The figures don’t tally, do they?

M.C. Joseph, secretary of the Greater Cochin Development Authority that owns the stadium says the capacity for ISL matches is fixed at 55,000. It is also learned that tickets no more than the capacity is printed.

With Kochi set to host a semifinal and the final this month, the authorities have said “Gates will open at 3.30 pm, close at 6.15 pm. The box offices will stop selling tickets at 5.30 pm.”

But there are questions that baffle and angry fans like Abhijith. If all tickets are accounted for, if thousands of fans, with tickets, are denied entry, who is filling up the stadium?

Tags: indian super league, kerala blasters fc, jawaharlal nehru stadium
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

Lifestyle Gallery

Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
From Santa Run in Athens to Santa's flooding a skiing town in Maine, the festive season's arrival was marked with such events (Photo: AP/AFP)

People dressed as Santa Claus welcome festive season
The festival was held first in 2000 and attracts tourists from India as well as across the world (Photo: PTI)

Robust display of culture at Nagaland's 'Hornbill Festival'
Oscar Wilde once wrote that

Twitter finds similarities between paparazzi pictures and classic art
Donald Trump said in a meeting that the media should use good pictures of him instead of the one with a double chin (Photo: Twitter/Imgur)

Here's what the internet did to the double chin picture Trump hates
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'We had decided release date long back': Shah Rukh on Raees-Kaabil clash

Shah Rukh has featured in several films directed by Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan.
 

Virender Sehwag figures in his own favourites list

Sehwag's humorous posts on micro-blogging site Twitter is a much talked about phenomenon now. (Photo: AFP)
 

Virat Kohli’s tweet defending Anushka Sharma is 2016’s golden tweet

Virat Kohli tweet supporting Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was declared as the ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2016. (Photo: PTI)
 

American author slammed for suggesting London has gone 'all Islamic'

She said she hadn't been to London in 20 years (Photo: Twitter)
 

They (Raees makers) are following us. I would have never done this: Rakesh Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan and hrithik and Rakesh Roshan.
 

Is Kylie Jenner the new Kim Kardashian of the Internet?

(Photo: Kylie Jenner's Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Football

Tanzanian footballer dies on field after celebrating goal

Ismail Mrisho Khalfan, who scored a goal in the first half, dropped dead in the second, after being tackled. (Photo: Youtube/ Screnegrab)

Champions League: Arsenal, Barcelona march into last 16

Turkey midfielder Arda Turan hit a quickfire second-half hat-trick to propel Barcelona to a 4-0 win at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach in Group C with Lionel Messi also on target for the Catalan giants. (Photo: AP)

Emily, the mystery Chelsea fan

Emily Rogawski

Want to continue good show in ISL semis: Amrinder Singh

Amrinder Singh (left) in action during the match.

Mourinho irritable as Manchester United keep throwing away points

Once again, the 20-time champions, who once pulled wins out of nowhere, contrived to do the opposite. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham