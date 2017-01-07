Sports, Football

2 Kashmiri boys head to Spain, to play in La Liga

PTI
Published Jan 7, 2017, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 2:14 pm IST
Both players have played national juniors, with Rehbar having played in the Santosh and Durand tournaments.
Basit Ahmed and Mohammed Asrar Renbar will play for Sociedad Deportiva Lenense Proinastur. (Photo: CRPF INDIA / Twitter)
 Basit Ahmed and Mohammed Asrar Renbar will play for Sociedad Deportiva Lenense Proinastur. (Photo: CRPF INDIA / Twitter)

Srinagar: Two Kashmiri boys, Basit Ahmed and Mohammed Asrar Renbar, both aged 18, have taken huge strides as they head to Spain to play football with Sociedad Deportiva Lenense Proinastur – a third division professional club from the Spanish La Liga – for a full season of about 6 months.

La Liga is the national football league in Spain.

Ahmed, a centre-forward, and Rehbar, who plays on the wing, hail from Srinagar and were chosen by a special committee formed by the CRPF to pick footballing talent from the Kashmir Valley as part of its initiative to engage with the youth.

The paramilitary force also entered into a contract with the foreign club as part of the talent drive it undertook.

"The club has agreed to take on contract the two players in the January window. This is the first time that any Indian player will be playing for the Spanish club," a senior official said.

Both players have played national juniors, with Rehbar having played in the Santosh and Durand tournaments, and were chosen from among many who took part in trials by the CRPF committee in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir football club.

All expenses of the two youngsters will be paid by the Spanish club as per the terms of the contract signed by the Central Reserve Police Force with them.

Tags: la liga, sociedad deportiva lenense proinastur, basit ahmed, mohammed asrar renbar
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Lifestyle Gallery

People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

R Ashwin fulfils his wife Prithi’s dream, pledges for eye donation

R Ashwin, who is leading the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders and bowlers, started the new year on a noble note by pledging his eyes. (Photo: AP)
 

It's official! Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai to clash with Ranbir's Dutt biopic

Salman had featured in Ranbir's debut venture 'Saawaraiya,' and also did a cameo in 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani,' which also starred their ex Katrina Kaif.
 

2 Kashmiri boys head to Spain, to play in La Liga

Basit Ahmed and Mohammed Asrar Renbar will play for Sociedad Deportiva Lenense Proinastur. (Photo: CRPF INDIA / Twitter)
 

This cane is smart, it will alert your family if you fall

The cane looks as authentic as the centuries-old traditional cane design and conceals all the sensors within the grip itself. The cane is expected to be on shelves by end of this year.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli stirs emotions in a heartfelt tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni

“Obviously, he will always be my captain. He will always be the person who guided me initially, who gave me opportunity, who gave me ample space and ample time to grow as a cricketer,” said Virat Kohli as he lauded MS Dhoni. (Photo: AP)
 

Researchers design the strongest, lightest materials yet

The team was able to compress small flakes of graphene using a combination of heat and pressure.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Football

Olivier Giroud holds Arsenal to a draw at Bournemouth

Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud (left) in action against FC Bournemouth in their English Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on Tuesday. The match ended 3-3. (Photo: AP)

India vanquish B’desh to be crowned winners of SAFF Women’s C’ship

India got off to a great start, and never looked back from there. (Photo: AIFF/ Twitter)

We have to be ready for all competitions: Albert Roca

Albert Roca

India seek fourth title in SAFF Championship

India have won all the previous three editions of the tournament. (Photo: AIFF)

Liverpool's pursuit of Chelsea frustrated; Man City win

Liverpool's 2-2 draw against a relegation-threatened Sunderland side gives Chelsea the platform to open up an eight-point lead. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham