Sports, Football

US President Donald Trump is a cartoon, says Argentina football legend Diego Maradona

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 3, 2017, 11:11 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 11:33 am IST
The footballing icon mocked Trump, while hailing Russian leader Putin as a 'phenomenon'
Diego Maradona isn't a big admirer of Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 Diego Maradona isn't a big admirer of Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

St. Petersburg: Diego Maradona doesn’t shy away from providing his opinion on football, even if it means criticising the best players. And now, the Argentine football legend had his say on politics, blatantly ridiculing US President Donald Trump.

Maradona, who recently visited Russia to attend the FIFA Confederations Cup final between Chile and Germany, was questioned by journalists about his opinion on the country’s leader, Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump. 

The World Cup winner raised eyebrows with his answer stating Trump as a cartoon character who cannot be taken seriously while hailing Russia’s Putin as a ‘phenomenon’. 

“For me, he’s more of a comic,” he said of Trump, as quoted by RT.
“He’s like a cartoon to me, if we talk about politics… Every time I see him on TV, I switch the channel.”

The Argentine icon even spoke about how Trump’s presidency could lead to war. 
“One shouldn’t forget about Russia, China, about North Korea. The US isn’t the county sheriff anymore. We’ll find a gun to match the one they have.”

“When you see such cartoon characters like Trump, you begin thinking that if such a man takes it into his head we may all become enemies.”

Maradona, however, was all praise for Putin insisting that the Russian President is one of the top leaders.

“I think that after (Hugo) Chavez and Fidel (Castro), Putin – together with (Daniel) Ortega and Evo (Morales), represent the ‘top league” of political leaders,” he said.

“Putin is a man who can bring peace to many in this world. He’s a phenomenon; simply a phenomenon.”

Tags: donald trump, diego maradona, vladimir putin, football

 




Related Stories

It was a remarkable achievement for Germany to lift the FIFA Confederations Cup trophy with a young, experimental squad, although it could also be a bad omen as no team has ever won the World Cup after winning the Confederations Cup the year before. (Photo: AP)

Germany survive Chile onslaught to clinch maiden FIFA Confederations Cup trophy

A dramatic final featured missed chances, defensive howlers, scuffles and 2 video reviews.
03 Jul 2017 10:04 AM
US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

In video tweet, Donald Trump knocks down, beats up 'CNN'

The latest tweet was immediately condemned by journalists, who said Trump seemed to be promoting physical violence against the media.
03 Jul 2017 8:23 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

West India vs India: MS Dhoni’s fifty in 4th ODI slowest by an Indian since June 2001

MS Dhoni could not help Virat Kohli-led India cross the finish line as Jason Holder-led West India sealed 11-run win. (Photo: AP)
 

US President Donald Trump is a cartoon, says Argentina football legend Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona isn't a big admirer of Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 

Childhood coach scolded Smriti Mandhana ‘for trying to copy’ Kumar Sangakkara

Smriti Mandhana often had the habit of copying the style of Sri Lanka's legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara in her younger days. (Photo: AP/ AFP)
 

“Made in India” smartphones to get cheaper

(Representational image)
 

Sony may launch its first bezel-less smartphone at IFA 2017: report

Japan Display Inc's Full Active LCD display is said to be used in the upcoming Sony smartphone. (Photo: Japan Display Inc)
 

Wimbledon 2017: 'Scared' a year ago, Roger Federer back at his 2nd home, eyeing no. 8

Here he is, Roger Federer, about to turn 36 next month, about to tie a record by playing in his 70th major tournament and, lo and behold, back to his old status as a popular pick to take home the title when Wimbledon begins on Monday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Football

Germany survive Chile onslaught to clinch maiden FIFA Confederations Cup trophy

It was a remarkable achievement for Germany to lift the FIFA Confederations Cup trophy with a young, experimental squad, although it could also be a bad omen as no team has ever won the World Cup after winning the Confederations Cup the year before. (Photo: AP)

Premier League: Chelsea announce Willy Cabellero as first summer signing

The Argentine keeper will be a key addition to Conte's team (Photo: Reuters)

Gianni Infantino hails the use of Video Assistant Referee at Confederations Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hailed the use of Video Assistan Referees(VAR), which is being widely used in the ongoing Confederations Cup. (Photo: AFP)

La Liga: Saul Niguez vows future to Atletico Madrid with bumper nine-year deal

Saul Niguez has emerged as Atletico's go-to-man in the big games (Photo;AFP)

Beating Germany in Confed Cup final can make Chile the world's best: Arturo Vidal

The Bayern Munich man has proved to be a vital cog for the La Roja (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham