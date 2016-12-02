Sports, Football

Indian football federation wins AFC developing member award

The prestigious award is given to a Member Association in recognition of its professional administration and governance.
AIFF President Praful Patel received the Award from AFC Vice-President Ali Kafashian at a glittering ceremony here. (Photo: AIFF)
Abu Dhabi: All India Football Federation on Thursday won the AFC Developing Member Association of the Year Award at the Asian Football Confederation's Annual Awards Night.

AIFF President Praful Patel received the Award from AFC Vice-President Ali Kafashian at a glittering ceremony here.

"I need to thank AFC for recognising our efforts. Indian football is headed in the right direction," Patel said.

The prestigious award is given to a Member Association in recognition of its professional administration and governance as well its exceptional contribution to the development and promotion of the game at all levels within the country.

Member Associations are assessed and awarded points on various areas encompassing the association's activities such as the organisation of courses and seminars, competitions, grassroots and youth development programmes, women's programmes, social responsibility and special projects.

Points are also given for an MA's hosting of AFC qualifying and finals tournaments as well as their national and club teams' placing in AFC and FIFA competitions throughout the year.

This was not the first time that AIFF has received an AFC Award. In 2014, AIFF had won the AFC President's Recognition Award for grassroots football.

Tags: aiff, afc developing award

