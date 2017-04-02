Sports, Badminton

India Open Super Series: PV Sindhu to meet Carolina Marin in final

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 2, 2017, 12:53 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Sindhu, losing finalist to Marin at Rio, outwitted the second seed 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 in a see-saw battle at the Siri Fort Complex courts.
P.V. Sindhu en route to her 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 win over South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun in their Yonex-Sunrise India Open semi-final in New Delhi on Saturday.(Photo: BIPLAB BANERJEE)
New Delhi: P.V. Sindhu set up a rerun of the 2016 Rio Olympics final with Spain’s Carolina Marin, beating world No. 4 South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun in an India Open Super Series last four clash here on Saturday.

Sindhu, losing finalist to Marin at Rio, outwitted the second seed 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 in a see-saw battle at the Siri Fort Complex courts. Earlier, Olympic and two-time world champion Marin was comfortable while beating fourth seeded Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-16, 21-14.

Sindhu and her opponent both began aggressively, aiming to grab early momentum, with Sung going 6-5 ahead. But Sindhu showed creditable composure to fight back, claiming the next five points to go 10-6 up.

Sung stayed on Sindhu’s trail, reducing the gap to 10-9. But the world no. 5 went into the mid-game break leading 11-9.

The contest remained intense after the interval, with both fancying their chances, but Sindhu won the key battles to seize the initiative. Sindhu retained her momentum at the beginning of the second game, racing to a 5-2 lead.

But fluctuating concentration undid her as Sung cashed in to overturn a 3-6 deficit and win the second game. Sindhu was quick to step up the pressure in the decider, zooming to a 5-1 lead. Sung i tried to engage Sindhu in rallies, hoping to break the flow of the game, but the ploy wasn’t fruitful, much to her frustration.

Sindhu went into the break 11-4 ahead. After the breather, Sung reduced the margin to 12-10 but Sindhu broke the run with a smash to break her serve.
Sung failed to deal with Sindhu’s power and placement, which hastened her defeat.

“I was prepared from the start because it’s always a long match. In the second game, I was leading 5-2 but made simple errors as I hit a mid court smash outside,” Sindhu said.

