Sports, Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin finishes 2016 as No.1 Test bowler and all-rounder

PTI
Published Dec 31, 2016, 4:48 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2016, 4:51 pm IST
In the Test batsmen's ranking, India skipper Virat Kohli has ended the year at 2nd position with Australia's Steve Smith heading the chart.
R Ashwin, who was named the ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2016, ended the year as the number one Test bowler and all-rounder. (Photo: AP)
Dubai: The Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja held on to the top two positions in the ICC Test bowlers rankings, while the national team ended the year as the numero uno side in the latest list issued here.

Ashwin also continued to lead the all-rounders' table with no change among the top five in the list. Hence, Jadeja remained at third spot.

This is just the second time the top two spots in the bowlers' chart is occupied by India players, with the pair emulating left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and leg-spinner Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, who were ranked one and two in 1974.

In the Test batsmen's ranking, India skipper Virat Kohli has ended the year at second position with Australia's Steve Smith heading the chart.

Pakistan opener Azhar Ali has moved up 10 places to reach a career-high sixth rank, riding on his scores of 205 not out and 43 in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Team India has ended the year as the No.1 ranked Test side with 120 ranking points, 15 points clear of second placed Australia (105 points).

Tags: r ashwin, virat kohli, ravindra jadeja, icc test rankings
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

While Indian spin great Erapalli Prasanna lauded R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja’s growth, he did not feel Jayant Yadav has it in him to be a strike bowler in the longer format of the game. (Photo: PTI)

R Ashwin is the best spinner in the world now: Prasanna

Former Indian spinner also said that Jayant Yadav is not a strike bowler in Test cricket.
30 Dec 2016 1:28 PM
An eventful and even more colourful 2017 awaits as far as international cricket is concerned. (Photo: DC)

2016 in review: Kohli, Ashwin rule on field; Lodha garners eye-balls off it

Virat Kohli transformed India into a champion outfit with generous helping from his trusted lieutenant Ravichandran Ashwin.
29 Dec 2016 2:03 PM
Ravichandran Ashwin

Don’t tag my wife in tweets: R Ashwin

India’s ace spinner R Ashwin has been under the social media scanner ever since he won the ICC Best Test Cricketer Award, earlier this month.
27 Dec 2016 1:04 AM
R Ashwin, who is the number one all-rounder and bowler in Test cricket, became the third Indian cricketer after Rahul Dravid (2004) and Sachin Tendulkar (2010) to win the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year. (Photo: AP)

R Ashwin wins ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2016

The Indian all-rounder became only the second Indian after Rahul Dravid to win both the awards in the same year.
22 Dec 2016 1:15 PM

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year

Here's a fish that can get you trippy and give hallucinations for days

The fish is found in the Atlantic off Africa's western coast and the Mediterranean (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple to make iPhones in Bengaluru

The Cupertino-based company has been in discussions with Indian government seeking incentives to set up a manufacturing unit in the country.
 

Here's what your morning erections can tell about your heart

It's an early sign of heart diseases (Photo: AFP)
 

French workers win 'right to disconnect' post-work hours

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Anushka Sharma once asked Dravid to return her pen

Anushka Sharma went up to Rahul Dravid to have his signature for her brother who was a big fan of the Indian cricketer. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Pubs will serve liquor shots at Rs 31 everytime Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)
Virat Kohli's girlfriend, Anushka Sharma, once asked Rahul Dravid to return her pen

Anushka Sharma went up to Rahul Dravid to have his signature for her brother who was a big fan of the Indian cricketer. (Photo: AFP / PTI)

After comparisons with Virat Kohli, Ahmed Shehzad plays MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot

Ahmed Shehzad is dropped from Pakistani side following disciplinary issues.

PCB to take legal action against BCCI?

We will now be consulting our legal team to take up the matter of India not playing us under the MOU with the BCCI and at the ICC level, Shaharyar Khan, PCB chairman, said. (Photo: AP)

When Sourav Ganguly was held at gun point

Sourav Ganguly and Navjot Singh Sindhu were lucky to escape what could have been a tragic incident during their journey via London Underground. (Photo: AFP)

Dhoni to be in Nagpur to support Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy semis

The India limited-overs captain MS Dhoni has taken out time for his state team Jharkhand when he is not on national duty. (Photo: PTI)
