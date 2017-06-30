Live| West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli and co aim to take unassailable lead

These are crucial times for the Windies, as they try to climb into the top eight of the ICC ODI ranking, which will ensure direct qualification for the 2019 ICC World Cup. (Photo: AP)

North Sound: India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their five-ODI series against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in North Sound, Antigua, on Friday.

Virat Kohli and co have already taken a 1-0 lead from the first two matches, with the first game being washed out at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

These are crucial times for the Windies, as they try to climb into the top eight of the ICC ODI ranking, which will ensure direct qualification for the 2019 ICC World Cup; the deadline for direct qualification September 30.

India on the other hand, are looking for redemption after a humiliating ICC Champions Trophy finals defeat at the hands of Pakistan, earlier this month.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder (c), Roston Chase, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins, Kesrick Williams, Rovman Powell, Sunil Ambris, Kyle Hope.