Bishan Singh Bedi praises Anil Kumble, slams Virat Kohli

Hyderabad: Legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, true to his reputation, dished out deadly variations while on a visit to the city.

Bedi who has a reputation of being outspoken did not mince words while commenting on the Kohli-Kumble spat. “He (Kumble) had to walk away. Instead of reaching his intellect level, players wanted to bring him down to their level.”

He also criticised Virat Kohli’s decision to bowl first in the Champions Trophy 2017 final against arch-rivals Pakistan. “Virat took a negative decision before the start of the game.

“Had India batted first, knowing the fact that your strength is batting, Pakistan would have never been so good,” he added.

Praising former teammate Erapalli Prasanna, the veteran cricketer said, “Prasanna is currently the best spin teacher in country, but it’s our loss that our country is unable to make use of his services.” Bedi, who took 266 wickets in Test cricket, was all praise for Australian Open badminton champion Kidambi Srikanth, lauding his calm and composed technique. Asked about his best bowling figures of 12-8-6-1 in an innings, Bedi was quick to reply, “I was never figure-conscious.”