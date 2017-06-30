BCCI retains Rahul Dravid as India U-19, India A coach

Mumbai: Former India captain Rahul Dravid has been retained as the head coach of the Indian u-19 and the India A cricket teams, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday.

Dravid, who had a successful stint with the junior team over the last year, guiding them to the final of the U-19 World Cup, has been given a two-year extension. A number of promising players like Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan have also come into the fray after being groomed by Dravid.

“Over the last two years, Rahul Dravid has been instrumental in getting young talent into the mix who have proved their worth on the big stage," said BCCI president CK Khanna. "We are glad to continue his services for the next two years and are sure that this is a bright sign for Indian cricket which will see many more young talents coming up in the future.”

ALERT: Rahul Dravid to continue as India A and U-19 coach for the next two years. pic.twitter.com/yRcFEY3BEL — BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2017

However, the 44-year-old’s signing has been in doubt over the last few weeks, after former Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Ramachandra Guha accused him of conflict of interest, as he has also taken up a role as the Delhi Daredevils coach, in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Rahul Dravid is known for the discipline and commitment he brings to the table. He has been successful in grooming the youngsters in the last two years. I wish him all the very best for his assignments with the two teams for the next two years,” said BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

Dravid later issued a statement, saying that the ruling against taking up two positions simultaneously came after he had been appointed as coach and was awaiting legal clarification on the issue.