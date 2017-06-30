 LIVE !  :  These are crucial times for the Windies, as they try to climb into the top eight of the ICC ODI ranking, which will ensure direct qualification for the 2019 ICC World Cup. (Photo: AP) Live| West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI: West Indies win toss, put India in to bat
 
Sports, Cricket

BCCI retains Rahul Dravid as India U-19, India A coach

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 30, 2017, 6:47 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 6:52 pm IST
Rahul Dravid had a successful stint with the junior team over the last year, guiding them to the final of the U-19 World Cup.
Rahul Dravid. (Photo: BCCI)
 Rahul Dravid. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: Former India captain Rahul Dravid has been retained as the head coach of the Indian u-19 and the India A cricket teams, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday.

Dravid, who had a successful stint with the junior team over the last year, guiding them to the final of the U-19 World Cup, has been given a two-year extension. A number of promising players like Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan have also come into the fray after being groomed by Dravid.

“Over the last two years, Rahul Dravid has been instrumental in getting young talent into the mix who have proved their worth on the big stage," said BCCI president CK Khanna. "We are glad to continue his services for the next two years and are sure that this is a bright sign for Indian cricket which will see many more young talents coming up in the future.”

However, the 44-year-old’s signing has been in doubt over the last few weeks, after former Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Ramachandra Guha accused him of conflict of interest, as he has also taken up a role as the Delhi Daredevils coach, in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Rahul Dravid is known for the discipline and commitment he brings to the table. He has been successful in grooming the youngsters in the last two years. I wish him all the very best for his assignments with the two teams for the next two years,” said BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

Dravid later issued a statement, saying that the ruling against taking up two positions simultaneously came after he had been appointed as coach and was awaiting legal clarification on the issue.

Tags: rahul dravid, india a coach, india u-19 cricket team
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

Ramachandra Guha resigned from his post as one of the members of the BCCI COA, on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Ramachandra Guha letter slams MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar

Ramachandra Guha pointed out that conflict of interest still exists in the BCCI, despite the Lodha committee ruling against it.
02 Jun 2017 1:07 PM
Rahul Dravid (Photo: AP)

Rahul Dravid asks for clarity on conflict of interest issue

The issue had drawn the ire of former Co member Ramchandra Guha.
10 Jun 2017 1:58 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 years of the iPhone, 10 years of the smartphone simplified

As Apple once said – If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
 

Should you buy the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7?

Although Samsung has renamed the smartphone, it is just not enough to shake the fears of the device being combustible. However, it is highly unlikely that Samsung would use the same innards for the Galaxy Note 7 FE that were responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.
 

UK: Indian anti-hunger activist receives Young Leaders Award from Queen

The award recognising the 25-year-old's exceptional work towards solving hunger and malnutrition in India was presented to him by Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: LinkedIn)
 

2019 World Cup qualification in balance as West Indies set to face India in 3rd ODI

This ODI series acts as an important one for West Indies as they aim for direct qualification for the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. (Photo: AP)
 

West Indies vs India: Weather forecast for 3rd ODI

With rain hampering the first two ODIs, all eyes will be on the third match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in Antigua. (Photo: AP)
 

Xiaomi users enjoy 30GB extra data on new Reliance Jio connections

If you activate a Reliance Jio number on or after 16 June 2017, you are entitled to get the benefits.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Live| West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli and co aim to take unassailable lead

These are crucial times for the Windies, as they try to climb into the top eight of the ICC ODI ranking, which will ensure direct qualification for the 2019 ICC World Cup. (Photo: AP)

Jetskis, volleyball and blue water: Video highlights Virat Kohli and co’s day off

The Indian team also got a chance to taste the beautiful nature of Antigua when they took a day off from cricket, on Tuesday.(Photo: Screengrab / BCCI)

CoA not proactive enough in implementing SC orders in BCCI: Justice RM Lodha

RM Lodha was unhappy with particularly the Committee of Administrators (CoA), who according to him, were not “proactive enough”.(Photo: PTI)

Not a natural leader, admits Joe Root ahead of captaincy debut

Joe Root took over as England captain after Alastair Cook, who led the side for a record 59 Tests, stepped down from the post following his side's humiliating 0-4 defeat at the hands of India in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)

2019 World Cup qualification in balance as West Indies set to face India in 3rd ODI

This ODI series acts as an important one for West Indies as they aim for direct qualification for the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham