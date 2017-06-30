2019 World Cup qualification in balance as West Indies set to face India in 3rd ODI

This ODI series acts as an important one for West Indies as they aim for direct qualification for the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. (Photo: AP)

North Sound: Team India will feel less pressure against West Indies as they head to the third One Day International against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium in Antigua.

India eased to a 105 run win over the Caribbean side in the second ODI at Port of Spain, after the first match was washed out. It was India’s top order yet again, which produced a fine performance as Ajinkya Rahane scored 103, whereas Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli scored half centuries. The visitors, as a result, have taken a 1-0 lead.

This ODI series acts as an important one for West Indies as they aim for direct qualification for the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. This could potentially be the last chance for West Indies to secure direct qualification for a World Cup spot as the September 30 deadline closes in.

West Indies are currently placed ninth in the ODI rankings table. They entered this ODI series after losing a three-match ODI against Afghanistan by 63 runs, which they later managed to level 1-1, as the decider was washed out.

After the current series against India, they will travel to England in August for a complete tour which consists of three Tests, one T20I, and five ODIs.

The top eight teams in the ICC rankings qualify directly, whereas the bottom four teams will compete in the World Cup qualifiers next year against the top six Associate and Affiliate teams. Then, from the 10-team qualifier tournament, only two teams will advance to the main tournament.

Additionally, history does not favour West Indies much. The last time the Windies clinched an ODI series against a top-eight team was against New Zealand, back in 2012, when they dominated the series 4-1.

The highest score posted on this ground was by Australia against West Indies in the 2007 World Cup, when they finished their innings at 322/6 in 50 overs. The then champions went on to win the match by 103 runs.

Surprisingly, apart from this match, a 300 plus score on this ground has been posted only twice.

Meanwhile, this series gives India a chance to experiment with their top order, and it will be interesting to see if Rishabh Pant would play his debut ODI. The pitch in Antigua is generally slow-ish in nature, assisting the bowlers.

With a star-studded bowling lineup consisting of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya among others, they would be expected to put up their best effort.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder (c), Roston Chase, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins, Kesrick Williams, Rovman Powell, Sunil Ambris, Kyle Hope.