Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli makes u-turn over friendship remarks about Australians

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 30, 2017, 9:58 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 10:01 am IST
Virat Kohli, after the conclusion of India-Australia Test series in Dharamsala, had indicated that his friendship with Australians was over.
I continue to be in good terms with the few guys I know and who I’ve played with at RCB and that does not change, tweeted Virat Kohli. (Photo: BCCI)
 I continue to be in good terms with the few guys I know and who I’ve played with at RCB and that does not change, tweeted Virat Kohli. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: Two days after his comments on his changed relationship and broken friendships with Australian cricketers, Virat Kohli has made a u-turn of sorts on Thursday as he said that his statement in the post-match press conference in Dharamsala was blown out of proportion.

While the shoulder injury ruled Virat Kohli out of the fourth and final Test, which India won by 8 wickets to reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy, against Steve Smith and Co, Kohli, when asked in the press conference about his friendship with Australians, said: "No, it has changed. I thought that was the case (he being friends with the Australians), but it has changed for sure. As I said, in the heat of the battle you want to be competitive but I've been proven wrong.”

"The thing I said before the first Test, that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again," added the Indian skipper.

Kohli, before the first India-Australia Test in Pune, had said that no matter what happens on the field of play, he is friends with the Australians.

"I'm really good friends with all these guys off the field. I know them really well, but I know where to draw the line of friendship,” Kohli had said before adding, "When you step onto the field, I could be playing against my big brother it wouldn't matter."

However, the ill-tempered Test series, seemed to have changed the equation as Kohli indicated after the conclusion of the Test series.

But, Kohli, on Thursday, took to Twitter to clarify his stand. The Indian skipper, who has been criticised for his attack on Australians by former Australian cricketers such Darren Lehmann, Mark Taylor and Dean Jones, said that his comment was directed at a few individuals and not the entire Australian side and he continues to be in good terms with the Australians with whom he has played for his Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Virat Kohli, India vs Australia, Friendship comment, Virat Kohli tweet

Virat Kohli, India vs Australia, Friendship comment, Virat Kohli tweet

Tags: virat kohli, india vs australia, steve smith, ipl
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Friendship with Australians is over, says Virat Kohli after India’s series win

Team India skipper Virat Kohli lashed out at Steve Smith-led Australian side during Dharamsala post-match press conference.
28 Mar 2017 2:52 PM
Ex-England player David Lloyd asked Virat Kohli to take some lessons from Sachin Tendulkar on how to conduct himself on and off the field. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli’s ‘friendship’ remarks disappoint Mark Taylor, Dean Jones, Darren Lehmann

After claiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli declared that he no longer enjoys friendship with the Australians.
29 Mar 2017 2:04 PM
Steve Smith commended India on the their brilliant performance during the topsy-turvy series, that has had everyone on the edge of their seats. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith apologises for 'letting emotions slip' after ill-tempered tour

Steve Smith has been involved in a bit of a war of words with his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli during the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
28 Mar 2017 12:22 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli makes u-turn over friendship remarks about Australians

I continue to be in good terms with the few guys I know and who I’ve played with at RCB and that does not change, tweeted Virat Kohli. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Heart of army man transplanted into old patient in Chennai

The organ was harvested around 3:15 PM at the Army Hospital and then transported in a military ambulance to the Delhi Airport before the transplant. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ivanka Trump takes unpaid job as White House adviser

Ivanka Trump said on Wednesday she would work in the White House in an unpaid. (Photo: AFP/ File)
 

Winning events more satisfying than being World No. 1: Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal beat Chinese Taipei's Chia Hsin Lee 21-10 21-17 to make a positive start in the Indian Open. (Photo: AP)
 

As professional cricketers, we need to move forward: Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha scored his third Test century in Ranchi and was involved in a big partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara, which put India in a winning position, before the match ended in a draw. (Photo: PTI)
 

US students told to write 9/11 essay from Qaeda's viewpoint

"Let's get Hitler's point of view on the Holocaust!" a netizen wrote. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Australia media taunt Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

As professional cricketers, we need to move forward: Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha scored his third Test century in Ranchi and was involved in a big partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara, which put India in a winning position, before the match ended in a draw. (Photo: PTI)

Government unlikely to allow India-Pakistan cricket in Dubai

The BCCI wanted to host Pakistan for a short series in 2016 but did not get government clearance owing to tension between the two countries and the subsequent terror attacks on Indian soil. (Photo: AFP)

Dinesh Karthik ton powers Tamil Nadu to Deodhar Trophy triumph

Dinesh Karthik was named Man of the Match for his flashy century. (Photo: PTI)

Pakistan ban fast bowler Mohammad Irfan for one year

The 34-year-old said he had not spoken out at the time because he was under mental stress following the death of his parents. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham