Tamil Nadu first state to win Deodhar Trophy

Members of Tamil Nadu cricket team celebrate after winning the Deodhar Trophy at Vizag on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu beat India 'B' by 42 runs to become the first state side to win the three-team one-day tournament. Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik won the man of the match award for slamming a century in the final.

Chennai: Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik slammed a 91-ball 126 to power Tamil Nadu to title triumph in the Deodhar Trophy on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu beat Parthiv Patel-led India 'B' by 42 runs in the final at Vizag.

Thus, Tamil Nadu became the first state side to win the three-team one-day tournament. Lifting the Deodhar also completed Tamil Nadu's trophy collection having already won the major domestic crowns such as Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare, Irani and Syed Mushtaq Ali in the past.

Under new coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, the young team were impressive throughout the season. They had reached the semi-finals in the Ranji, finished runners-up in the south zone T20 tournament, reigned supreme in the all-India Vijay Hazare 50-over tournament before ending the season on a high with the Deodhar triumph. TN coach Kanitkar said the team would strive hard to go all the way in Ranji next season.