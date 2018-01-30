search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Time to see if IPL is in interest of cricket: Bombay High Court

PTI
Published Jan 30, 2018, 5:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2018, 5:18 pm IST
Bombay High Court said that the Indian Premier League has made people familiar with phrases like 'betting and fixing'.
"If IPL has led to serious violations then it is high time the organisers realise whether what has been achieved by conducting the tournament since the past ten years can be termed as a sport or game...for it is full of illegalities and breaches of law," said the Bombay High Court. (Photo: BCCI)
 "If IPL has led to serious violations then it is high time the organisers realise whether what has been achieved by conducting the tournament since the past ten years can be termed as a sport or game...for it is full of illegalities and breaches of law," said the Bombay High Court. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said the Indian Premier League (IPL) has made people familiar with phrases like "betting and fixing" and in view of the alleged violations of foreign exchange rules it was time to see if the tournament was in interest of the game of cricket.

The scathing remarks were made by a division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and Bharati Dangre while passing its order on a petition filed by former IPL chairman Lalit Modi challenging a July 2015 order of the adjudicating authority of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) refusing him the permission to cross-examine witnesses in a FEMA case.

 

The ED has alleged violations of foreign exchange rules during the 2009 edition of the IPL held in South Africa.

The court allowed Modi's petition and permitted his legal counsels to cross-examine the witnesses but made strong observations on the tournament.

"If IPL has led to serious violations then it is high time the organisers realise whether what has been achieved by conducting the tournament since the past ten years can be termed as a sport or game...for it is full of illegalities and breaches of law," the court said.

"IPL has made us familiar with phrases like betting and fixing of matches. It is for the central government, RBI and organisers to now consider if conducting IPL is in interest of the game/sport," the court said in its order.

The bench while allowing Modi's petition said the impugned order grossly violates the principles of natural justice as the adjudicating authority was going to rely on the statements of the witnesses against Modi.

The court also noted that the proceedings have been dragged for too long now.

"We direct the adjudicating authority to issue summons to the witnesses to appear before it on March 2. The cross- examination shall be concluded positively by March 13. The proceedings shall be completed by May 31," the court directed.

In 2013, the ED initiated adjudication proceedings against Modi under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regarding a bank account opened by the BCCI and IPL authorities in South Africa ahead of the 2009 edition of the IPL.

Tags: indian premier league (ipl), bombay high court, enforcement directorate (ed)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Plogging: New Swedish fitness trend is good for you and the environment

Plogging is the new Swedish fitness trend is good for you and the environment. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Say ‘no’ to Facebook’s kids app: experts

The social media giant has said it fills “a need for a messaging app that lets kids connect with people they love but also has the level of control parents want.”
 

No hard feelings: Kangana Ranaut’s views on ex-foe Karan Johar will surprise you

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have worked together in 'Ungli.'
 

New dating app allows you to match with just 1 person at a time

New dating app allows you to match with just 1 person at a time. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

South Africa vs India ODIs: Live streaming, schedule, match timings, squads and more

After concluding the Test series against South Africa on a high, Virat Kohli-led India will shift their focus to ODIs, starting with the first game on Thursday.(Photo: AP)
 

Angry villagers thrash dog thief allegedly caught poisoning canine

Villagers shamed her by placing the dead dog on her shoulders (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

South Africa vs India ODIs: Live streaming, schedule, match timings, squads and more

After concluding the Test series against South Africa on a high, Virat Kohli-led India will shift their focus to ODIs, starting with the first game on Thursday.(Photo: AP)

Rajasthan Royals' new IPL buy Jofra Archer slammed for 'anti-India, MS Dhoni' tweets

One of the key signings for the Rajasthan side was that of West Indies’ Jofra Archer, who was bought for Rs 7.2 crore.(Photo: AP / AFP)

Skipped work, family functions to support Shubman Gill's cricket career: Father

Gill, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.8 crore in the Indian Premier League players' auction, is the team's leading scorer with 341 runs. (Photo: AFP)

Australia's iconic MCG stadium to host ICC World T20 Men's, Women's finals in 2020

The women's final will take place on International Women's Day 2020, on March 8, with the aim of creating a world-record attendance for a women's sporting match.(Photo: AFP)

Mohammed Azharuddin shoots down Hardik Pandya-Kapil Dev comparison, lauds Virat Kohli

Mohammed Azharuddin praised captain Virat Kohli for his leadership skills and said his records speak for him. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham