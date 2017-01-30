SC appoints Vinod Rai, Ramachandra Guha in BCCI administrative panel

Vinod Rai is set to operate from the helm of the BCCI, after being appointed to the role by BCCI. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Monday appointed former CAG Vinod Rai to head the Board of Control for Cricket in India along with Ramachandra Guha and Vikram Limaye.

Former India women’s cricketer Diana Edulji is also set to be a part of the administrative panel.

The apex court, meanwhile, declined Centre's request to appoint secretary of sports ministry as member of the BCCI committee.

SC also said that Amitabh Chaudhary of BCCI and Vikram Limaye will represent BCCI at the International Cricket Council meeting in first week of February while Anirudh Chaudhary shall be the third member to represent the Indian cricket board at the meeting of cricket’s governing body.

Earlier, the Amicus Curiaes - Gopal Subramanian and Anil Diwan - had submitted nine names to the apex court for the appointment of administrators in the cricketing body.

The apex court had in its order had asked the BCCI to implement the Justice Lodha panel recommendations into the game. It had recommended a slew of majors in the gentleman's game.

The Supreme Court last week sought response from the Centre on a petition seeking to form a Lodha Panel-like committee, in order to look into the irregularities in other sports across the country.

The petition, which was heard by a three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, sought the intervention of the Supreme Court for a direction to the Center to constitute a Lodha Panel-like committee.

The new committee would look and probe if there is any kind of corruption and irregularities by anyone in any sport in the country.

Following allegations of corruption, match fixing and betting scandals in cricket in the country, the Supreme Court appointed a three-panel member led by Justice RM Lodha in January 2015 to look into the functioning of the BCCI and suggest reforms.