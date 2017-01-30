Sports, Cricket

SC appoints Vinod Rai, Ramachandra Guha in BCCI administrative panel

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 30, 2017, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2017, 4:34 pm IST
Vinod Rai, Ramachandra Guha, Vikram Limaye, and Diana Edulji have been appointed by SC to lead the BCCI.
Vinod Rai is set to operate from the helm of the BCCI, after being appointed to the role by BCCI. (Photo: PTI)
 Vinod Rai is set to operate from the helm of the BCCI, after being appointed to the role by BCCI. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Monday appointed former CAG Vinod Rai to head the Board of Control for Cricket in India along with Ramachandra Guha and Vikram Limaye.

Former India women’s cricketer Diana Edulji is also set to be a part of the administrative panel.

The apex court, meanwhile, declined Centre's request to appoint secretary of sports ministry as member of the BCCI committee.

SC also said that Amitabh Chaudhary of BCCI and Vikram Limaye will represent BCCI at the International Cricket Council meeting in first week of February while Anirudh Chaudhary shall be the third member to represent the Indian cricket board at the meeting of cricket’s governing body.

Earlier, the Amicus Curiaes - Gopal Subramanian and Anil Diwan - had submitted nine names to the apex court for the appointment of administrators in the cricketing body.

The apex court had in its order had asked the BCCI to implement the Justice Lodha panel recommendations into the game. It had recommended a slew of majors in the gentleman's game.

The Supreme Court last week sought response from the Centre on a petition seeking to form a Lodha Panel-like committee, in order to look into the irregularities in other sports across the country.

The petition, which was heard by a three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, sought the intervention of the Supreme Court for a direction to the Center to constitute a Lodha Panel-like committee.

The new committee would look and probe if there is any kind of corruption and irregularities by anyone in any sport in the country.

Following allegations of corruption, match fixing and betting scandals in cricket in the country, the Supreme Court appointed a three-panel member led by Justice RM Lodha in January 2015 to look into the functioning of the BCCI and suggest reforms.

Tags: supreme court (sc), bcci, vinod rai, dr ramachandra guha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The apex court asked the centre and BCCI to suggest names for the post of BCCI administrators in sealed covers by January 27. (Photo: PTI)

BCCI vs Lodha: Supreme Court sets 70 as age limit for administrators

Supreme court deferred the order to name a panel, which will run BCCI till fresh elections are held till January 30.
24 Jan 2017 4:08 PM
On January 2, the Supreme Court had removed BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke from their respective posts. (Photo: PTI)

BCCI's work affects govt, reconsider verdict: Attorney General to SC

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said that though BCCI is a private body, its functioning affects the government too.
20 Jan 2017 4:19 PM

Nation Gallery

India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
In one of the major railway accidents of the country, Odisha-bound Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night in Kuneru of Komarada mandal, Andhra Pradesh, killing 36 and injuring 60. (Photo: PN Murthy)

Andhra's Hirakhand Express derailed killing 39, injuring 60
Thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina in Chennai as protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Thousands protest at Chennai's Marina beach in support of Jallikattu
Preparations for one of the nation’s most decorated celebrations, the Republic Day, are underway as different contingents rehearse in full swing at New Delhi.

Contingents rehearse with gusto for 68th Republic Day parade
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump Hotels Twitter trolled after President's 'Muslim ban'

The trolling is part the continuing fallout over an executive order signed by Trump on Friday, halting travel to the US for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. (Photo: AP)
 

In letters, Gandhi addressed Hitler as ‘Dear Friend’, asked him to shun violence

File photo of Mahatma Gandhi
 

Video: Talented kid commands a band like a real maestro

The video was posted on Twitter (Photo: Twitter)
 

Beware! Don’t answer ‘yes’ to this phone call

Representational image.
 

KWK teaser: Sania Mirza does not want any Bollywood actor to wear shirts!

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza.
 

Sachin Tendulkar warns Australia ahead of India series; goes gaga over Federer, Nadal

Sachin Tendulkar said that he's a big Roger Federer fan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

New Zealand beat Australia by 6 runs in thrilling 1st ODI

27-year-old Stoinis almost single-handedly lifted Australia to victory, scoring 146 not out off 117 balls batting at No.7, and taking three vital wickets for 49 runs. (Photo: Cricket Australia)

Sachin Tendulkar warns Australia ahead of India series; goes gaga over Federer, Nadal

Sachin Tendulkar said that he's a big Roger Federer fan. (Photo: PTI)

Why Indian players wore black armbrands during England T20 in Nagpur

Virat Kohli-led Indian side wore black armbrands during the second Twenty20 against England as a mark of respect to deceased India U19 team fitness trainer Rajesh Sawant and Mohammed Shami's father. (Photo: BCCI Twitter)

Eoin Morgan calls for DRS after umpiring howlers in India T20

England captain Eoin Morgan said the umpire's decision to rule Joe Root out LBW at a crucial juncture cost them the second Twenty20 against India and they will raise the issue with the ICC match referee. (Photo: AFP)

India vs England stats: KL Rahul surpasses T20 record by Virender Sehwag

KL Rahul has now scored the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in T20I cricket. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham