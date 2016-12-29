Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia’s 2016 T20 team

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 29, 2016, 11:34 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 11:35 am IST
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also included in the team, which has two players each from England, Australia, India and South Africa.
Accolades continue to pour in for India’s star batsman Virat Kolhi. (Photo: AFP)
 Accolades continue to pour in for India’s star batsman Virat Kolhi. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Accolades continue to pour in for India’s star batsman Virat Kolhi. The flamboyant batsman was named captain of Cricket Australia’s (CA) T20 Team of the Year.

Kohli, earlier was also named the captain of ICC’s 2016 ODI Team of the Year and CA’s ODI and Test Team of the Year.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also included in the team, which has two players each from England, Australia, India and South Africa.

Australian batsman David Warner, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first IPL title in 2016 was selected to partner England’s Jason Roy as an opener.

Kohli’s Royal Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers also found a place in the team, while England’s explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler  took the keeper slot.

West Indies’ Andre Russel and South Africa’s Farhaan Behardien and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi are selected as all-rounders.

Adam Zampa, Mustafizur Rahman and Bumrah form the bowling attack.

Cricket Australia’s T20 Team of 2016: David Warner, Jason Roy, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Andre Russell, Jos Buttler (WK), Farhaan Behardien, Shahid Afridi, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman.

Tags: cricket australia, virat kohli, ca t20 team of the year
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Virat Kohli was named skipper of Cricket Australia's ODI team of the year. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli pips Steve Smith as Cricket Australia's 'ODI Captain of Year'

Virat Kohli, who was earlier also picked captain of the ICC's ODI team of the year, was preferred over Australia's very own Steve Smith.
27 Dec 2016 4:20 PM
India Test skipper leads the list of top 20 players after enjoying an impressive run across all formats in 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli No 1 in Lord’s list of top 20 players of 2016

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin have now made it to the elite list of best players of 2016 selected by Lord's Cricket Ground.
26 Dec 2016 1:26 PM
Virat Kohli, Indian Test skipper, who amassed 1215 runs in 12 Tests played in 2016 and scored four centuries, including three double hundreds, was named to skipper of the Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016. (Photo: AP)

Virat Kohli to lead Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016, R Ashwin also picked

The Indian Test skipper was not picked in the ICC Test Team of the Year 2016.
24 Dec 2016 4:17 PM
Virat Kohli was picked to lead ICC ODI Team of the Year 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli picked to lead ICC ODI Team of 2016, ignored from Test team

R Ashwin made it to ICC's Test Team of 2016, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were picked in the ICC ODI Team of 2016 led by Virat Kohli.
22 Dec 2016 12:19 PM

Nation Gallery

Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several trips across the world in 2016, mostly covering the Asian countries including Afghanistan and Japan.

Yearender 2016: Where did Narendra Modi go this year?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the night of November 8, declared Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes illegal tender. The decision caused inconvenience to people across India, but they tried to ease the pain in different and sometimes humorous ways.

Yearender 2016: The lighter side of demonetisation
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

From Modi to Rahul to 'Saifeena', trolls spared none in 2016

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan came under fire from social media users over naming of their newborn son, Taimur.
 

Watch: Hrithik, Yami can’t live without each other in Kaabil’s new track Kuch Din

Screengrabs from the video of the song.
 

Queen bees: How honey cooperatives help Afghan women take control

Her small honey-making business provides not only an income, but a sense of pride. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi to bring upgraded version of Redmi Note 4 with Snapdragon 653 SoC, 4GB RAM

Redmi Note 4X will be an upgrade version of Redmi Note 4
 

Here are the 10 most exciting films to look out for in 2017

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will both have two releases each in 2017, much to the joy of their fans.
 

US prosecutors ask Alexa: whodunit?

Amazon Alexa
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Parvez Rasool eyes India comeback

Parvez Rasool took 38 wickets and scored 629 runs this Ranji season.

Tickets for opening India-England ODI sold out

A full-house is expected at the MCA stadium in Pune, on Sunday, January 15. (Photo: AP)

MS Dhoni’s name on Pakistan cricket team’s jersey

India’s limited-overs skipper MS Dhoni is currently gearing up for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Eoin Morgan-led England side. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma called up in Mumbai Ranji squad

Rohit Sharma was in good form before he got injured, scoring three fifties in the three-Test series against New Zealand, with an impressive average of 79.33. (Photo: AFP)

Shami’s wife’s dress unacceptable, says Muslim cleric

Mohammed Shami came in for sharp criticism by Muslim fanatics for posting pictures of his wife Hasin Jahan on social media. (Photo: Mohammed Shami/ Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham