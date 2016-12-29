Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia’s 2016 T20 team

Accolades continue to pour in for India’s star batsman Virat Kolhi. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Accolades continue to pour in for India’s star batsman Virat Kolhi. The flamboyant batsman was named captain of Cricket Australia’s (CA) T20 Team of the Year.

Kohli, earlier was also named the captain of ICC’s 2016 ODI Team of the Year and CA’s ODI and Test Team of the Year.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also included in the team, which has two players each from England, Australia, India and South Africa.

Australian batsman David Warner, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first IPL title in 2016 was selected to partner England’s Jason Roy as an opener.

Kohli’s Royal Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers also found a place in the team, while England’s explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler took the keeper slot.

West Indies’ Andre Russel and South Africa’s Farhaan Behardien and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi are selected as all-rounders.

Adam Zampa, Mustafizur Rahman and Bumrah form the bowling attack.

Cricket Australia’s T20 Team of 2016: David Warner, Jason Roy, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Andre Russell, Jos Buttler (WK), Farhaan Behardien, Shahid Afridi, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman.