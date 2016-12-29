Virat Kohli likely to get engaged to Anushka Sharma on New Year's Day

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: India Test captain Virat Kohli is likely to get engaged to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, while holidaying in the picturesque northern state of Uttarakhand.

The two are likely to get engaged on Sunday, January 1, 2017, according to a report in Hindi news portal Pradesh 18.

The Indian cricket team is currently on a 25-day break between the Test and limited overs series against England. Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week.

Both Kohli and Anushka have posted a picture and a video, respectively, of themselves. Interestingly, both were wearing rudraksh-garlands in the picture, which sparked the engagement rumours.

Some reports also suggest that the families of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachhan and industrialist Anil Ambani have also landed in Dehradun to meet the couple on the event of the supposed engagement.

The parents of the couple are also set to fly to Uttarakhand this week.