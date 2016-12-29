Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli likely to get engaged to Anushka Sharma on New Year's Day

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 29, 2016, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 6:22 pm IST
The likes of Amitabh Bacchan and Anil Ambani are also likely to attend Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's engagement.
Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)
 Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: India Test captain Virat Kohli is likely to get engaged to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, while holidaying in the picturesque northern state of Uttarakhand.

The two are likely to get engaged on Sunday, January 1, 2017, according to a report in Hindi news portal Pradesh 18.

The Indian cricket team is currently on a 25-day break between the Test and limited overs series against England. Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week.

Both Kohli and Anushka have posted a picture and a video, respectively, of themselves. Interestingly, both were wearing rudraksh-garlands in the picture, which sparked the engagement rumours.

Some reports also suggest that the families of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachhan and industrialist Anil Ambani have also landed in Dehradun to meet the couple on the event of the supposed engagement.

The parents of the couple are also set to fly to Uttarakhand this week.

Tags: virat kohli, anushka sharma, amitabh bacchan, anil ambani
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka and Virat spend the holidays together in the company of their parents!

Seems like Bollywood couples have exotic plans for New Year celebrations this year.
28 Dec 2016 3:45 PM
An eventful and even more colourful 2017 awaits as far as international cricket is concerned. (Photo: DC)

2016 in review: Kohli, Ashwin rule on field; Lodha garners eye-balls off it

Virat Kohli transformed India into a champion outfit with generous helping from his trusted lieutenant Ravichandran Ashwin.
29 Dec 2016 2:03 PM
Accolades continue to pour in for India’s star batsman Virat Kolhi. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia’s 2016 T20 team

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also included in the team, which has two players each from England, Australia, India and South Africa.
29 Dec 2016 11:34 AM

Technology Gallery

The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
Over the past few years, laptops have successfully managed to replace the good-old desktops that were a part of every household around five years back. However, things stand changed today, as customers are swiftly shifting to portable devices which can still be placed on their laps.

Yearender 2016: Over the top, but still on the lap
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'A little fiction is added in biopics': Aamir Khan on real life coach's allegations

Aamir Khan
 

Stray dog in Kerala accompanies Sabarimala pilgrim on 600 km journey

Malu guarded Naveen's belonging and even acted as his wake up alarm (Photo: Facebook)
 

It’s a woman’s choice what to wear, says Azharuddin's first wife Naureen

Mohammed Shami was trolled on Facebook because his wife was seen wearing a sleeveless dress in a picture. (Photo: Mohammed Shami/Twitter)
 

Salman Khan is quite the charming youngster in these throwback pictures

The pictures were shared on social media by Farah Khan and Govinda.
 

A decade later, Saddam 'lives on' in Baghdad shop

Saddam Hussein. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kolkata restaurant asks woman to leave for complaining about man leering

The post reflects what Das called a passive support for such people from society (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia’s 2016 T20 team

Accolades continue to pour in for India’s star batsman Virat Kolhi. (Photo: AFP)

Parvez Rasool eyes India comeback

Parvez Rasool took 38 wickets and scored 629 runs this Ranji season.

Tickets for opening India-England ODI sold out

A full-house is expected at the MCA stadium in Pune, on Sunday, January 15. (Photo: AP)

MS Dhoni’s name on Pakistan cricket team’s jersey

India’s limited-overs skipper MS Dhoni is currently gearing up for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Eoin Morgan-led England side. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma set to be called up in Mumbai Ranji squad

Rohit Sharma was in good form before he got injured, scoring three fifties in the three-Test series against New Zealand, with an impressive average of 79.33. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham