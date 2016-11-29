 LIVE !  :  India, who are already leading the five-match Test series 1-0, will look to extend their dominance over England by winning the Mohali Test and extend their lead to 2-0. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test Day 4: India press for victory, England 6 down
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test Day 4: India press for victory, England 6 down

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 29, 2016, 9:01 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 10:05 am IST
With 6 wickets down, England face an uphill task against the spin trio of R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.
India, who are already leading the five-match Test series 1-0, will look to extend their dominance over England by winning the Mohali Test and extend their lead to 2-0. (Photo: AP)
 India, who are already leading the five-match Test series 1-0, will look to extend their dominance over England by winning the Mohali Test and extend their lead to 2-0. (Photo: AP)

England 107/6 from 47 overs:

WICKET! Jos Buttler stay in the middle comes to an end. He tried to whack Jayant Yadav over the long-on but failed as Jadeja takes a neat catch near the boundary rope.

England 78/5 from 40 overs:

WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja has wasted no time to strike on day four. He has trapped nightwatchman Gareth Batty before the wickets and England are 5 down.

Mohali: India have spun the third Test on its head on day three after the lower order’s superb batting show and England’s defensive tactics. With England still trailing by 56 runs and with the top half of the batting unit – Alastair Cook, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes – already back in the pavilion, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side will press for victory on day four of the Mohali Test on Tuesday.

With Haseeb Hameed struggling with finger injury, Joe Root and Jos Buttler will be England’s only hope to survive day four and prolong the Test till day 5.

However, that will be a task as Indian trio of R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja will be waiting to unleash the trial by spin.

All and all, India are favourites to extend their lead in the series 2-0 and wrap up the Test a day in advance.

Tags: india vs england, live score, mohali test
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Related Stories

Jayant Yadav scored his maiden fifty and helped India secure 134-run lead in the third Test against England in Mohali. (Photo: AP)

Jayant Yadav credits wickets, runs for growing confidence

The young all-rounder has not put a wrong since making his Test debut in Vizag Test against England.
28 Nov 2016 5:17 PM
The Kohli-Stokes rivalry has given the cricket fans a good sub-plot during the India England Test series. (Photo: AP)

Virat Kohli gets his revenge, gives Ben Stokes the ‘silent send-off’

Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes have been having a go at each other since day one of the third Test at Mohali.
28 Nov 2016 8:40 PM
According to Sehwag, who was the vice-captain at that point, both him and Dhoni decided to give Kohli another chance. (Photo: AFP)

Selectors wanted to drop Virat Kohli in 2012: Virender Sehwag

Sehwag along with then India Test captain MS Dhoni backed Kohli, when his chips were down.
28 Nov 2016 4:54 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The march saw demands being voiced by a wide section of society -- from the demand to live free of fear to calls to break down patriarchal mindsets (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hundreds come out for Delhi Queer Pride Parade
Domestic violence is known to be the most unreported crime in the world for both men and women (Photo: Instagram)

Gritty photos raise highlight need to address domestic violence
Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
Santa Claus, giant cartoon balloons and whimsical floats were protected by sand-filled dump trucks and bomb-sniffing dogs as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wound its way through the streets of Manhattan under heavy security. (Photo: AP)

Revellers flock to the Thanksgiving Parade 2016 in New York
Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Golmaal 4 release date to be shifted to avoid clash with 2.0?

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal' franchise is one of the most popular in Bollywood.
 

117-year-old Emma Morano is the last person alive born in 1800s
 

FIR registered after Rs 80 lakh jewellery stolen from Aamir’s wife’s house

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao during their trip to Arunachal Pradesh recently. (Twitter)
 

Google pays homage to Louisa May Alcott with doodle about 'Little Women'

Alcott was a prominent feminist and anti-slavery activist (Photo: Google)
 

Ranbir should hook up with Kangana, says Ranveer Singh

Screengrab from 'Koffee with Karan's latest episode.
 

Snapped: Shahid Kapoor takes his lovely wife Mira out on a cozy lunch date

Shahid snapped with his wife Mira. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan lauds Ashwin’s evolution as allrounder

Shikhar Dhawan

Virat Kohli vs Ben Stokes reminiscent of Sourav Ganguly-Andrew Flintoff row

Virat Kohli gestures at fans to remain silent after Ben Stokes got out on Day Three.(Photo: AP)

BCCI to hold SGM on December 2 to discuss Status Report

BCCI president Anurag Thakur discussed the problems the cricket board was facing, during a treasurers' meeting in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

Selectors wanted to drop Virat Kohli in 2012: Virender Sehwag

According to Sehwag, who was the vice-captain at that point, both him and Dhoni decided to give Kohli another chance. (Photo: AFP)

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena and his DRS nightmares

Bad form seems to be following Kumar Dharmasena around even when he is not taking decisions on the field. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham