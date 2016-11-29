LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test Day 4: India press for victory, England 6 down

India, who are already leading the five-match Test series 1-0, will look to extend their dominance over England by winning the Mohali Test and extend their lead to 2-0. (Photo: AP)

England 107/6 from 47 overs:

WICKET! Jos Buttler stay in the middle comes to an end. He tried to whack Jayant Yadav over the long-on but failed as Jadeja takes a neat catch near the boundary rope.

England 78/5 from 40 overs:

WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja has wasted no time to strike on day four. He has trapped nightwatchman Gareth Batty before the wickets and England are 5 down.

Mohali: India have spun the third Test on its head on day three after the lower order’s superb batting show and England’s defensive tactics. With England still trailing by 56 runs and with the top half of the batting unit – Alastair Cook, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes – already back in the pavilion, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side will press for victory on day four of the Mohali Test on Tuesday.

With Haseeb Hameed struggling with finger injury, Joe Root and Jos Buttler will be England’s only hope to survive day four and prolong the Test till day 5.

However, that will be a task as Indian trio of R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja will be waiting to unleash the trial by spin.

All and all, India are favourites to extend their lead in the series 2-0 and wrap up the Test a day in advance.