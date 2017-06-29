Sports, Cricket

Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have their own individuality: Shikhar Dhawan

ANI
Published Jun 29, 2017, 9:56 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 10:00 am IST
Shikhar Dhawan also said that he has become a 'stronger person, sportsman' after comeback to Team India.
"Everyone has their own individuality and character. Anil Bhai, Dhoni Bhai and Virat, of course all are different," said Shikhar Dhawan when asked about Anil Kumble stepping down as India coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 "Everyone has their own individuality and character. Anil Bhai, Dhoni Bhai and Virat, of course all are different," said Shikhar Dhawan when asked about Anil Kumble stepping down as India coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)

Antigua: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in an exceptional form ever since he made a comeback to Team India.

Dhawan scored a total of 338 runs in the five matches of the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy which included the best score of 125, while in the ongoing series against West Indies, he has smashed 87 and 63 in two appearances.

The left-handed batsman said that he worked on himself before making a comeback to the Indian team.

"Past months were quite unfortunate for me. That's why I was out of the team. I went back and worked on myself, and am a stronger person and sportsman now. I knew I have those skills and capabilities to perform at the international level. I have been working hard and I never lost hope," he said.

"When I wasn't doing well, I knew I will get out of the team. I went back and started enjoying domestic cricket. There was less pressure as compared to the international. That's how I relaxed myself and stayed calm. But yes, at the back of my mind, I always knew I had to perform good and make a comeback and serve my country and achieve my goal," he added.

Commenting on the ongoing controversy relating to Anil Kumble's stepping down as the head coach of Team India, Dhawan said, "I didn't play much under Anil Kumble, so cannot comment on that. Moreover, I just focus on the game. Everyone has their own individuality and character. Anil Bhai, Dhoni Bhai and Virat, of course all are different."

Meanwhile, India, now with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, will play their third ODI against the Caribbean side at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on June 30.

Tags: shikhar dhawan, virat kohli, anil kumble, team india
Location: Antigua and Barbuda, St John, Saint John´s

 




Related Stories

Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli rift was not handled properly, says Sourav Ganguly

Anil Kumble stepped down as Team India head coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli.
28 Jun 2017 10:40 AM
Virat Kohli, who had differences with former India coach Anil Kumble, has enjoyed solid relationship with Ravi Shastri, who worked as Team India director before Kumble was appointed as India coach. (Photo: PTI)

Ravi Shastri to apply for India head coach job after Anil Kumble's exit

Shastri had previously worked as Team India director, before Kumble became Indian coach last year.
27 Jun 2017 5:07 PM
Anurag Thakur said the BCCI top brass had a lot to answer for in the current Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble controversy.

Virat Kohli unreasonable target in Anil Kumble controversy: Anurag Thakur

Anil Kumble stepped down at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this month after acknowledging a rift with skipper Virat Kohli.
25 Jun 2017 7:07 PM
Former India captain and Bravo’s Chennai Super Kings’ teammate, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was also at Bravo’s place as the cricketing duo posed for picture alongside Bravo’s mother and MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva.(Photo: Instagram / Dwayne Bravo)

Dwayne Bravo hosts Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ziva, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan

While the next match is on Friday, some of the players of Team India and their wives took some time off from cricket.
27 Jun 2017 1:33 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wow! Amitabh Bachchan, Salman, Aishwarya receive invitation to be Oscar members

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and others from Bollywood receive invitation to be Oscar members.
 

Moto E4 to launch soon; prices start at Rs 8,700

Moto E4 packs a 5-inch HD display (720 x 1280 pixel resolutions) and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. (Image: Moto E4 smartphone)
 

Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have their own individuality: Shikhar Dhawan

"Everyone has their own individuality and character. Anil Bhai, Dhoni Bhai and Virat, of course all are different," said Shikhar Dhawan when asked about Anil Kumble stepping down as India coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

Cricket Australia warn players over unemployment as pay row deadline looms

The likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are huge names on the subcontinent and would be in big demand. (Photo: AP)
 

5-yr-old girl offers her piggy bank to cops as ‘bribe’ in Meerut

(Representational image)
 

Apple's iPhone turns 10, bumpy start forgotten

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Cricket Australia warn players over unemployment as pay row deadline looms

The likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are huge names on the subcontinent and would be in big demand. (Photo: AP)

Get fit or get out: Sri Lanka Govt to players

Sri Lankan cricketers have been given the ultimatum to get fit in three months. (Photo: AFP)

Gary Kirsten not in a position for India return

South African Gary Kirsten had a successful stint with the Indian team, guiding them to World Cup triumph in 2011.

Sachin Tendulkar's hand in Ravi Shastri’s re-entry?

A file photo of Sachin Tendulkar (centre), Ravi Shastri (left) and VVS Laxman.

Coach-to-be: Virender Sehwag or Ravi Shastri?

Ravi Shastri and Virender Sehwag
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham