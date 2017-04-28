Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli and co yet to receive match fees for last 6 months from BCCI

The women's cricket team, who are yet to sign an agreement with BCCI, have not received their dues either.
Virat Kohli and co have had a long season, having played Tests against New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia, ahead of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. (Photo: AFP)
Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to disburse the payments of a number of players from the Indian cricket team, after their arduous 13-Test long home season.

The BCCI, which is currently fighting a battle against the International Cricket Council (ICC) and its other members over revenue and administration structure, pays every senior men’s team member Rs 15 lakh for every Test, while those squad members who do not make it to the starting XI of the Test match get Rs 7 lakh for their troubles.

India have had a long season, having played Tests against New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia, ahead of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

“Usually, we get our dues within a month or 15 days of a Test match but this time, the delay has been long. We don’t know what the reason is but such delays have never happened earlier,” a regular Team India cricketer was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The members of the Indian women’s cricket team, who get Rs 1 lakh each for every series, are also yet to receive their payments, according to the report.

Incidentally, the players seem to have been caught in a tug of war between the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators and the BCCI office bearers, whose signatures are needed to sign on the players’ payments.

Certain other issues also seem to have caused a delay. According to one BCCI official, who was quoted in the report, there was no clarity on who the Indian cricket board’s signatory was, in the last few months.

According to the official, the women’s payments are yet to be cleared because the members of the India eves side are yet to sign an agreement with the BCCI.

