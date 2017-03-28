 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay and KL Rahul will be keen to make sure Australia don’t enjoy early success as India aim for a thumping win in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Dharamsala. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: India chase series win in Dharamsala
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: India chase series win in Dharamsala

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 28, 2017, 9:10 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 9:15 am IST
India need 87 runs to win the Dharamsala Test against Steve Smith's Australia and clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Dharamsala: India need 87 runs to win the match and the series. Australia require a maniac session full of wickets and hardly any runs to pull off a heist on Day 4 of the fourth and final Test of what has been an enthralling series is about to begin here on Tuesday.

India pushed Australia out of the contest as the bowlers put up their hands and dismissed Steve Smith and Co for a paltry total of 137. A first-innings lead of 32 runs meant that India were set a 106-run target to bag the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) venue. With the Indian openers – Murali Vijay and KL Rahul – knocking off 19 of 106 runs without much fuss, the hometeam is expected to win the match comfortably.

While Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show with bat and ball on Day 3, it was Umesh Yadav, who set up Australian second-innings collapse with a hostile spell of pace bowling. Australia, for their misfortune, failed to cope with Umesh’s bowling and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rattling Steve Smith’s stumps made the matters worse for the touring side.

While Virat Kohli was left out of action in Dharamsala Test following a shoulder injury in Ranchi Test, Ajinkya Rahane did a fantastic job as a stand-in skipper in a series-decider. In what is his first match as Test skipper, the team has done well so far and he will be a happier man as the team crosses the finish line with a thumping win on Tuesday.

