Sports, Cricket

India vs England, 2nd T20: Combination woes for Kohli, India gear up to save series

PTI
Published Jan 28, 2017, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 12:25 pm IST
Virat Kohli-led Indian side is trailing 0-1 in the 3-match T20 series against Eoin Morgan's England.
After receiving a sound thrashing in the first T20 International at Kanpur, Virat Kohli-led India's first aim will be to keep the series alive. (Photo: AP)
 After receiving a sound thrashing in the first T20 International at Kanpur, Virat Kohli-led India's first aim will be to keep the series alive. (Photo: AP)

Nagpur: Facing the prospect of a series defeat at home for the first time in 15 months, skipper Virat Kohli will have a relook at his team combination as hosts India take on a resurgent England in a do-or-die second T20 International, here on Sunday.

The last time that India lost a series was 2-3 against South Africa in October 2015.

After receiving a sound thrashing in the first T20 International at Kanpur, the hosts' first aim will be to keep the series alive.

Kohli, unbeaten as captain (series wise) at home in all forms, will need to go back to the drawing board as he tries to figure out his best playing XI at a venue where the 'Men in Blue' have lost both their previous encounters.

The defeat to New Zealand in the league phase of the World T20 Championship under Dhoni at the VDCA stadium in Jamtha, will still be fresh in the Indians' mind and on that occasion the famed batting had come a cropper against the spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi.

At Kanpur, it was the pace attack of England, with the visitors' bowlers keeping the length short, that undid the strong India batting line-up boasting of Kohli, Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, all proven match-winners on their own.

Yuvraj's position in the T20 set-up, Manish Pandey's batting slot at No 6 and KL Rahul's indifferent form in limited overs, will certainly be taken into consideration when captain Kohli and Anil Kumble sit down to finalise the playing XI.

The Indian total of 147 in first match, in which Dhoni top-scored with 36, was well below the par score and they would be eager to correct the aberration against an English batting line-up that's not only strong but has depth too.

Skipper Eoin Morgan has been in good form from the start of the limited overs series as his sequence of scores 28, 102, 43 and 51 will suggest. The first three were during the ODI series.

Especially, the spinners, who were carted around for sixes with nonchalance by the Ireland-born left-hander during his blazing knock of 51 in Kanpur.

The visitors have lot of muscle power in the top five or six batsmen and the need of the hour for India will be to blow away the top-order quickly.

England batsmen displayed some vulnerability against the leg spin of Yuzvendra Chahal, but he and other bowlers need some significant total to defend if India bat first again.

The home team has also the option of making a few changes and one of them is exciting young talent Rishab Pant, who caught the eye with his clean hitting in the 50-over warm-up game against the visitors at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was another player, who warmed the reserves bench in Kanpur and could be looked upon by the team management to be drafted into the XI in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who was taken apart in one over in the previous game.

Bumrah has not been able to pitch his yorkers perfectly – something that has been his USP since he made his international debut.

Veteran Ashish Nehra has just made a comeback to competitive cricket post surgery with just one warm-up game under his belt. He did look rusty as he went for 31 runs in three wicketless overs. Out of his 18 balls, only five were dot balls.

The game would be the 11th to be hosted at this venue, since the first one between India and Sri Lanka in 2009, and the tenth in a space of 10 months as nine matches were played last March as part of the World T20 Championship hosted by India.

The game is set to start at 7 pm, as against the 4:30 pm start at Kanpur in the first T20I, and the dew factor is expected to come into the picture, albeit on a much smaller scale, according to VCA sources.

There will be some dew but may not be to the extent of what's found in North Indian states during this time of the year.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Parvez Rasool, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mandeep Singh, Rishab Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Amit Mishra.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Liam Dawson and David Willey.

Match begins at 7 pm.

Tags: india vs england, virat kohli, eoin morgan, nagpur t20
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

Related Stories

Joe Root combined well with Eoin Morgan to put england in control. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Eng, 1st T20I: Joe Root, Eoin Morgan guide England to comfortable win

Eoin Morgan (51) and Joe Root (46) help England cruise to a comfortable victory over India in the 1st T20I in Kanpur.
26 Jan 2017 3:52 PM
Without taking many risks, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan took their England on the path of victory with an 83-run stand. (Photo: PTI)

Captain Morgan leads England to resounding win in 1st T20I against India

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan guided England to a comfortable victory after the Three Lions' bowlers restricted India to 147 for 7.
26 Jan 2017 9:11 PM

Virat Kohli reveals why he opened the batting in Kanpur T20 against England

Viat Kohli acknowledged that team wants more consistency from openers after another failure from KL Rahul during Kanpur T20 against England.
27 Jan 2017 11:13 AM
Kedar Jadhav celebrates his maiden ODI hundred. (Photo: PTI)

England series has helped turn career around: Kedar Jadhav

India's latest cricketing hero Kedar Jadhav believes his performances against England have helped him turn his career around.
27 Jan 2017 6:58 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut and others were seen at an event for the International Customs Day on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Salman, Kangana, other stars sizzle at International Customs Day
Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Bollywood stars were snapped by photographers in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Kareena, other stars step out in their gorgeous best
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Republic Day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun, Ileana, other stars celebrate Republic Day with dinner
Hrithik Roshan was seen visiting a single screen theatre, Chandan, in Mumbai on Thursday to gauge the audience response to his film 'Kaabil'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik creates fan frenzy as he checks audience reaction to Kaabil
Bollywood stars were captured by shutterbugs at various venues in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Saif, Nawazuddin, Soha-Kunal, others spread their charm
The cast of 'Kung Fu Yoga' were snapped while promoting the film at various events. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kung Fu Yoga team gears up for release with intense promotions
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In industry, people you’re close to want to control you: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut
 

India vs England, 2nd T20: Combination woes for Kohli, India gear up to save series

After receiving a sound thrashing in the first T20 International at Kanpur, Virat Kohli-led India's first aim will be to keep the series alive. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Taylor Swift looks vampy in 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' song featuring Zayn

Stills from the video
 

Australian Open: History beckons for Serena, Venus in the way

It will a special occasion for Serena Williams as she is unexpectedly facing Venus Williams, whom few had tipped to reach the final aged 36 and after years of illness and injury problems. (Photo: AFP)
 

Padmavati row: B’wood slams ‘heinous’ attack on Bhansali, demands action

The attack on Bhansali was also captured on camera.
 

Video: ‘Fighting UP polls to fool people,’ independent candidate tells reporters

The video of the cadidate is going viral on social media. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Indian cricketer Parvez Rasool embroiled in national anthem row

Parvez Rasool made his T20 international debut during the first India versus England T20 in Kanpur. (Photo: BCCI)

England series has helped turn career around: Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav celebrates his maiden ODI hundred. (Photo: PTI)

Padma Shri Shekhar Naik wants BCCI affiliation for blind cricket

The 30-year-old, who captained India to victories at the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in 2012 and 2014 editions, also asked for a similar kind of facilities for the blind that the normal cricketers get. (Photo: AFP)

Ricky Ponting thinks Australia will struggle in India

The first test starts in Pune on Feb. 23 and is followed by matches in Bangalore, Ranchi and Dharamsala. (Photo: AFP)

Video: Suresh Raina’s incredible fielding effort on boundary

Raina, who is also considered as one of the best fielders going around produced another spectacular effort in the field for India. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham