If South Africa make life tough for us, we'll make it tougher for them: Ravi Shastri

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2017, 9:44 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 9:59 pm IST
Virat Kohli also echoed Shastri’s views and said that preparing with a particular mindset is vital on overseas tours.
 (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Team India is on a high. Having clinched their ninth bilateral series without the presence of talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue have stamped their dominance in international cricket.

But their true potential will be tested during in the upcoming years during overseas tours of South Africa, England and Australia where they will aim to dismiss the tag as poor travellers.

 

It also remains to be seen whether the dynamic Indian batting line-up square off against the likes of Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander.

When asked whether the tour would be the most challenging for the batsmen, Ravi Shastri offered a bold response.

“If it's going to be tough for our batsmen, we will make it tough for their batsmen. All the boys are looking forward to it. It’s going to be a challenge. We all know how tough it’s going to be but that’s the beauty of their profession. They want challenges and they embrace it.

“We toured Australia. We did a pretty good job. We did well in England. Sri Lanka in 2015 had some great tracks especially in the last two Tests where the ball seamed and swung. The preparation has been good and the boys have been on the tour for a long time now,” he said.

Kohli also echoed Shastri’s views and said that preparing with a particular mindset is vital on overseas tours.

“It all depends on the kind of mindset you get into as a batsman. Even Indian conditions can be very difficult if you're not in the right frame of mind. If you're not there mentally, it does not matter what condition you're playing in. You need to take up challenges and then every condition feels like home condition.

"If you get accustomed to the conditions, you start feeling comfortable. For that, you need to start embracing the culture - seeing a different thing, different cultures, so that you know what you're doing there.

“Last time also, when we were touring South Africa, I was really looking forward to it, Pujara as well, so as Ajinkya Rahane. So we ended up doing well because we were excited. And that excitement is important,” Kohli explained.

Shastri, who has so far enjoyed a successful stint with the national team, also expressed that the upcoming tours could be a defining moment for Indian cricket. “They've been together for the past four-five years. That experience will stand them in good stead.

"The conditions will be challenging, but as I've said before, this one and a half years will define Indian cricket - the tours of South Africa, England and Australia. All I can say is that this will be a better Indian team after the next 18 months,” he added.

 Many eyebrows were raised when the BCCI included Jasprit Bumrah in the squad as the fifth bowler for the tour along with the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Shastri also positively backed the inclusion of the Gujarat speedster.

 “He is very exciting. In 50-over and T20 he has shown how good he is. He is one of the best in the world and it is acknowledged by his opponents. He has also shown he is a quick learner.

“When he has played for Gujarat, he has done well. He has taken 5-wicket hauls, 6-wicket hauls and run through oppositions. His confidence level is high and is a good time to get him in," he concluded.

