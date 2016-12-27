Indian cricketers defend Mohammed Shami over trolls on wife Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was criticised on social media for ‘not wearing hijab’ in one of the photos Shami posted on his Facebook. (Photo: AFP)

Patna/Kolkata: Former cricketers have come to defense of ace Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who came under sharp criticism for posting his wife Hasin Jahan's pictures on social media.

On December 23, Shami posted a picture along with his wife after which he was viciously trolled, with some even abusing him for the outfit of his wife.

Mohammed Shami posted a picture with his wife Hasin Jahan on Facebook. (Photo: Mohammed Shami Facebook)

Shami was reminded of his religion, with some even asking why his wife was not wearing a hijab.

Some of the comments on the photo Mohammed Shami put up on his Facebook. (Photo: Screengrab)

Coming to Shami's defense, former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani said no body has right to interfere into anybody's religious matters, adding that people should learn to look into themselves first before they point fingers at other

"Nobody should interfere into anybody's personal life. Secondly, there is no force in our Islam. And we have no right to interfere into anybody's religious matters," former Kirmani told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, former wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta said it was sad that people have reacted in such an irresponsible manner.

"It's sad because the way people are reacting. See that's one of the evils of the social media where there are people who are like that. It's sad that some people in 21st century talk like that. But you cannot really do much," Dasgupta told ANI.

The Bengal pacer also took to Twitter to hit back at these internet trolls in a fitting manner and by being completely polite in his response.

Mohammad Kaif had also came into Shami’s defense saying:

Shami missed the last two Tests of the five-match series against England which India won 4-0.