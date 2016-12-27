Sports, Cricket

Indian cricketers defend Mohammed Shami over trolls on wife Hasin Jahan

ANI
Published Dec 27, 2016, 9:35 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 9:37 am IST
Nobody should interfere into anybody's personal life, said former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani.
Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was criticised on social media for ‘not wearing hijab’ in one of the photos Shami posted on his Facebook. (Photo: AFP)
 Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was criticised on social media for ‘not wearing hijab’ in one of the photos Shami posted on his Facebook. (Photo: AFP)

Patna/Kolkata: Former cricketers have come to defense of ace Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who came under sharp criticism for posting his wife Hasin Jahan's pictures on social media.

On December 23, Shami posted a picture along with his wife after which he was viciously trolled, with some even abusing him for the outfit of his wife.

Mohammed Shami posted a picture with his wife Hasin Jahan on Facebook. (Photo: Mohammed Shami Facebook)Mohammed Shami posted a picture with his wife Hasin Jahan on Facebook. (Photo: Mohammed Shami Facebook)

Shami was reminded of his religion, with some even asking why his wife was not wearing a hijab.

Some of the comments on Mohammed ShamiSome of the comments on the photo Mohammed Shami put up on his Facebook. (Photo: Screengrab)

Coming to Shami's defense, former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani said no body has right to interfere into anybody's religious matters, adding that people should learn to look into themselves first before they point fingers at other

"Nobody should interfere into anybody's personal life. Secondly, there is no force in our Islam. And we have no right to interfere into anybody's religious matters," former Kirmani told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, former wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta said it was sad that people have reacted in such an irresponsible manner.

"It's sad because the way people are reacting. See that's one of the evils of the social media where there are people who are like that. It's sad that some people in 21st century talk like that. But you cannot really do much," Dasgupta told ANI.

The Bengal pacer also took to Twitter to hit back at these internet trolls in a fitting manner and by being completely polite in his response.

Mohammed Shami Tweet 1

Mohammed Shami Tweet 2

Mohammad Kaif had also came into Shami’s defense saying:

Kaif supports Shami

Shami missed the last two Tests of the five-match series against England which India won 4-0.

Tags: mohammed shami, hasin jahan, syed kirmani, deep dasgupta

Related Stories

Mohammed Shami and his wife were targeted after he posted a picture of them on his Facebook page. (Photo: AFP)

Mohammed Shami's wife targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’

Shami, although could not feature in the last 2 Tests due to sore knee, played a pivotal role in India's 4-0 series win over England.
26 Dec 2016 9:28 AM
Mohammed Shami posted a picture with his wife Hasin Jahan on Facebook. (Photo: Mohammed Shami Facebook)

Mohammed Shami slams trolls targeting his wife Hasin Jahan for ‘not wearing hijab’

The Indian cricketer said that he knows what to do and what not to do.
26 Dec 2016 1:25 PM

Entertainment Gallery

As we are about to welcome a whole new year filled with exciting films, let’s take a look back at the films where women stole all the thunder on the silver screen. This year, we saw women hitting sixes with their power-packed performances in the film.

Yearender 2016: Women who dazzled the silver screen
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, his Dangal team, Sussanne, Sonakshi set out on their journeys
Alia Bhatt spent Christmas at an orphange in Mumbai, (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt spends Christmas at orphanage
Several celebrtities from the Kapoor family were seen arriving for their annual Christmas brunch on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Karisma, other Kapoors celebrate Christmas together
Bollywood celebrities attended Jackyy Bhagnani (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities attend Jackky Bhagnani's birthday in abandon
Sonakshi Sinha, known for her chirpy, bubbly demeanour, spent Christmas with the contestants of popular televison show, Bigg Boss. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha has a ball celebrating X-mas with Bigg Boss contestants
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahil cuts cake along with Salman as he celebrates 51st birthday

A picture shared by Salman on social media and another while he posed for shutterbugs.
 

Man suffering from cancer donates pizza for a year to food bank

He is the winner of a contest sponsored by his favorite neighborhood restaurant (Photo: AP)
 

Thousands attend 15-yr-old Mexican girl's birthday party following viral invite

Rubi Ibarra at her 15th birthday, in the village of La Joya in Mexico on Monday. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Over 35 per cent children vulnerable to account hacking

The report found that 98.8 per cent school-going children access internet in urban areas, and 49.5 per cent of them do it from home.
 

Sony deletes tweets on Britney Spears's death, blames hackers

Britney Spears
 

Ram Gopal Verma angers Ayyappa devotees

Ram Gopal Verma
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

So Nair, so farsighted!

Karun Nair

Don’t tag my wife in tweets: R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin

Aussies will look to make Virat Kohli `angry` in India Test series: Steve Smith

Kohli, who took over Test captaincy from limited-overs skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni after World Cup 2014, has registered 15 tons and 14 half-centuries from 53 Tests he played as skipper. (Photo: AFP)

Joe Root is one of my favourite batsmen: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was impressed with Joe Root’s performance in the ICC World T20, earlier this year. (Photo: AFP/ BCCI)

Mohammed Shami's wife targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’

Mohammed Shami and his wife were targeted after he posted a picture of them on his Facebook page. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham