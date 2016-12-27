Sports, Cricket

Gujarat’s Samit Gohel scores 359 in Ranji match, breaks 117-yr-old record

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2016, 3:43 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 5:59 pm IST
The batsman broke the record for unbeaten score by an opener in a completed first-class innings held by Bobby Abel.
Gujarat opener Samit Gohel. (Photo: Twitter)
Jaipur: Gujarat opener Samit Gohel created history in Ranji Trophy with his 359 not out against Odisha in the quarterfinal match – the highest first-class score as an opener carrying his bat through an innings- at Jaipur, on Tuesday.

Gohel’s mammoth innings helped Gujarat set Odisha a humungous 706-run target in the quarterfinal clash.

Gohle played 723 deliveries for his record 359, which included 45 boundaries and one six.

The batsman broke the record for unbeaten score by an opener in a completed first-class innings held by Bobby Abel, who scored 357 not out for Surrey against Somerset in 1899.

Tags: ranji trophy, samit gohel, gujarat vs odisha
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

