Sports, Cricket

IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions beat RCB by 7 wickets

PTI
Published Apr 27, 2017, 11:42 pm IST
Updated Apr 27, 2017, 11:44 pm IST
With this loss, the door is fast closing for RCB, who has just five points from nine matches.
Gujrat Lions Aaron Finch and Suresh Raina runs between the wicket during the IPL 10 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Gujrat Lions Aaron Finch and Suresh Raina runs between the wicket during the IPL 10 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Bangalore: Gujarat Lions notched up acomfortable seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore to revive their IPL play-off hopes, here today.

Chasing 135 to win, Gujarat lost both openers -- Ishan Kishan (16) and Brendon McCullum (3) -- to be reduced to 23-2 but Finch blasted 5 fours and 6 sixes in his scintillating 34-ball 72-run innings as the visitors romped home with 6.1 overs to spare.

Earlier Tye returned with a three-wicket haul to trigger a top-order collapse as Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out for 134 by Gujarat Lions after electing to bowl in their eighth match of IPL 10.

Tye, who had taken a hat-trick on IPL debut against Rising Pune Supergiant at Rajkot, struck twice in two balls and returned with figures of 4-0-12-3 to leave the hosts at 22-3 in the fifth over. Besides Tye, Ravindra Jadeja (2/28) snapped two wickets and Basil Thampi (1/34) and Ankit Soni (1/28) picked up one wicket each as Lions dished out a disciplined bowling performance. For RCB, Pawan Negi (32) and Kedar Jadhav (31) were the top scorers.

This is only the third victory in the season for Gujarat Lions, who had gathered just four points from seven games to be languishing at the bottom of the table.

With this loss, the door is fast closing for RCB, who has just five points from nine matches.

Tags: gujarat lions, royal challengers bangalore

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Docs save man after villagers mistake 19 kg tumour for demonic possession

He was in pain for a year as his family locked him up (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary engage in another war of words in IPL game

Both Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary have a bit of a history with each other, as they had gotten into a spat during a Ranji Trophy game. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Pakistani comic shows how hilariously similar Indians and Pakistanis are

He was performing at the Indian cultural centre at University of Florida (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman welcomes his 'tigress' Katrina on Instagram in special way!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
 

UP: Wedding called off by groom after meat not served in function

The groom Rizvan was scheduled to marry Nagma on Wednesday but his family objected over not serving non-vegetarian food. (Representational image)
 

The perfect diet for women who want to get bigger breasts

Cow's milk and nuts are the way forward (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Video: Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary engage in another war of words in IPL game

Both Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary have a bit of a history with each other, as they had gotten into a spat during a Ranji Trophy game. (Photo: BCCI)

BCCI keeps Champions Trophy squad on hold

Under the ICC shake-up, India stands to earn $277 million less in revenue over the next eight years, the global cricket board said in a statement. (Photo: AFP)

BCCI loses revenue, governance votes as Shashank Manohar plays hardball

India was checkmated by former BCCI boss Shashank Manohar, who now helms the ICC as its first independent Chairman. (Photo: AFP)

PCB threatens to sue BCCI for not honouring MoU

Najam Sethi had signed the MoU with the BCCI officials in 2014 on the sidelines of an ICC meeting. (Photo: AFP)

Brilliant Uthappa powers KKR to top of IPL 10

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Robin Uthappa in action during the IPL match against Rising Pune Supergiants in Pune on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham