Sports, Cricket

India vs Australia: Indian team management forced MCA to make a rank turner in Pune?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 27, 2017, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 2:01 pm IST
Australia trounced Virat Kohli-led India by 333 runs in the Pune Test in under three days to take 1-0 lead in the 4-match Test series.
It is learnt that MCA curator Pandurang Salgaoncar and Daljit Singh and Dhiraj Parsana, members of the BCCI pitches committee, were not too impressed with suggestions from a member of the Indian cricket team management to make a rank turner in Pune for the opening Test against Australia. (Photo: PTI)
 It is learnt that MCA curator Pandurang Salgaoncar and Daljit Singh and Dhiraj Parsana, members of the BCCI pitches committee, were not too impressed with suggestions from a member of the Indian cricket team management to make a rank turner in Pune for the opening Test against Australia. (Photo: PTI)

Pune: While Australia are basking in the glory after trouncing Virat Kohli-led India by 333 runs in the opening Test in Pune, the pitch that was used for the Test has faced a lot of criticism. Although Indian pitches are spinners’ best friend, the one at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune started to turn from Day 1. So much so that, in the match, which got over in under three days, both the teams used spinners from either ends right from the start.

While Shane Warne, right before the toss, had said that the pitch looks like a Day 8 pitch, there are reports suggesting that Indian cricket team management forced Maharashtra Cricket Association, which was hosting the first Test, to change the nature of the pitch a week before the game. It was also reported that the pitch was not watered for eight days before the first take began on February 23.

After MCA curator Pandurang Salgaoncar refused to pay heed to the request of making a turner, a member of the Indian cricket team management took the matter to Daljit Singh and Dhiraj Parsana, members of the BCCI pitches committee. The duo, it is reported, did not agree with the demand.

“When the MCA refused to prepare a rank turner, the senior member of the team management took the issue to the state association curator Pandurang Salgaoncar. When he too resisted, the matter was placed before the BCCI curators (Parsana and Daljit), but even they were a tad reluctant. Then, the BCCI management (not the Committee of Administrators, the cricket board employees) came into the picture. The ground staff had been ordered to remove the grass completely. Things were hijacked from the local curators,” The Indian Express quoted a MCA member as saying.

Australian skipper Steve Smith, who plays for Rising Pune Supergiants in the Indian Premier League, had said that the pitch looked different after winning the toss. "It's a very dry pitch, won't bounce. Looks different to the T20 games I've played here," Smith had said.

A day before the game, Sydney Morning Herald had quoted Smith saying: "I think it will take spin from ball one. There are a couple of divots out of the wicket as well."

“Divot” is another way to say that the pitch is under-prepared.

Tags: india vs australia, pune test, steve smith, virat kohli
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

Related Stories

Indian spinners failed to deliver on a rank turner. (Photo: BCCI)

Here’s why India suffered humiliating loss against Australia in Pune

Steve O'keefe took 12 wikctes in the match as Australia thrashed India by 333 runs in the first Test in Pune.
26 Feb 2017 4:53 PM
Australia beat India in Pune to win their first Test in Inida in 13 years. (Photo: AP)

Steve Smith's men have tamed India in their own game: Australian media

Australian media praised Steve O'Keefe for his 'superhero' performance in Australia's stunning 333-run win inside three days.
26 Feb 2017 1:55 PM
Steve O'Keefe did the star turn once again with identical figures of 6/35 in both innings as India failed to even cross 110 in both innings. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve O'Keefe takes 12 as Australia trounce India by 333 runs

The embarrassing defeat ended India's unbeaten streak of 19 Tests with the last defeat coming against England at Kolkata in late 2012.
25 Feb 2017 3:49 PM
David Warner took a dig at Harbhajan Singh in his own subtle manner. (Photo: AFP)

David Warner takes cheeky dig at Harbhajan Singh after Australia beat India in Pune

Harbhajan Singh had earlier commented that the current Australian side is the weakest to tour India.
27 Feb 2017 1:56 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Bolivians dance to celebrate pagan-Catholic confluence in carnival
The girl Lola doing a project with her mother Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up as famous black people to commemorate Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergarten girl cutely dresses up as famous women for Black History Month
A picture of a couple getting married in the Mystic aquarium in Connecticut while a whale watches went viral and photoshop professionals made hilarious situations out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Beluga whale at wedding makes Photoshop artists go insane
Leoni and Mattias tweeted to each other about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teenagers fall in love over Twitter and travel the world
Prankster Obvious Plant stealthily made funny identication cards to encourage people to adopt cats at the Sante D'Or Animal Rescue. (Photo: Facebook/ObviousPlant)

Prankster gives witty intros to cats up for adoption
Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Man with sleep paralysis documents dreams in dark photo series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

David Warner takes cheeky dig at Harbhajan Singh after Australia beat India in Pune

David Warner took a dig at Harbhajan Singh in his own subtle manner. (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs Australia: Indian team management forced MCA to make a rank turner in Pune?

It is learnt that MCA curator Pandurang Salgaoncar and Daljit Singh and Dhiraj Parsana, members of the BCCI pitches committee, were not too impressed with suggestions from a member of the Indian cricket team management to make a rank turner in Pune for the opening Test against Australia. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mohammed Shami aims to play last 2 Vijay Hazare Trophy games

On India's crushing 333-run defeat in the Pune Test, Mohammed Shami, who came to meet his former captain MS Dhoni at Eden Gardens on the sidelines of Jharkhand's Vijay Hazare Trophy match, said the side would bounce back. (Photo: AFP)
 

Oscars 2017: Priyanka parties with Deepika before her red carpet appearance!

Deepika poses with producer Melita Toscan du Plantier and Priyanka Chopra.
 

Nokia 3310 relaunched; top seven highlights of the device

Other features that the device packs is a Nokia Series 30+ OS; 16MP storage, a 2.4-inch QVGA display and more.
 

Steve Smith joins elite club by scoring 5 consecutive Test tons against India

Steve Smith has made 1066 runs against India in a mere seven Tests at an average of 88.83. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

David Warner takes cheeky dig at Harbhajan Singh after Australia beat India in Pune

David Warner took a dig at Harbhajan Singh in his own subtle manner. (Photo: AFP)

Steve Smith joins elite club by scoring 5 consecutive Test tons against India

Steve Smith has made 1066 runs against India in a mere seven Tests at an average of 88.83. (Photo: AP)

Top BCCI officials under COA scanner after attending N Srinivasan meet

Both Amitabh Chaudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhary are known to be hard-core Srinivasan loyalists. (Photo: PTI)

No starry tantrums: MS Dhoni to stay in CAB academy in Kalyani

MS Dhoni staying at the Bengal Cricket Academy in Kalyani would mean a big security concern, but the hosts Cricket Association of Bengal was leaving no stone unturned and said the venue was well-equipped. (Photo: PTI)

Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma should be replaced: Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham