Sports, Cricket

LIVE| SA vs Ind 3rd Test Day 4: India aim for early breakthroughs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 27, 2018, 1:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2018, 3:13 pm IST
Score after 18 overs, RSA 47-1: Amla 14(37)*, Elgar 20(64)*; Bumrah 5-1-14-0. Need 194 runs to win.
Virat Kohli-led Team India will hope to clinch their first win in South Africa as they face the Proteas on Day four of the third Test here on Saturday.(Photo: BCCI)
  Virat Kohli-led Team India will hope to clinch their first win in South Africa as they face the Proteas on Day four of the third Test here on Saturday.(Photo: BCCI)

Johannesburg: Play has resumed between the two teams and players have made their way to the middle. The forecast is clear, but the main concern is regarding the outfield and field officials have sprayed sawdust on particular patches. 

Here are the revised timings for today's match:

 

1st session - 11am to 12:30pm.

Second session - 1:10pm to 3:25pm.

Third session - 3:45pm to 6pm.

Meanwhile, both the teams can be allowed to play for half an hour more if the conditions are favourable.

The start of fourth day's play between South Africa and India has been delayed due to wet outfield.

There will be an inspection by the umpires as to when the play can resume.

Which players from both teams will earn big during the IPL Auctions? Catch all the live action here - LIVE| Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: CSK retain core, Stokes earns big

Preview

Virat Kohli-led Team India will hope to clinch their first win in South Africa as they face the Proteas on Day four of the third Test here on Saturday.

Day three had to come to an unfortunate end, after Dean Elgar suffered a huge blow on his head, courtesy a short-pitched delivery by Jasprit Bumrah.

Following this, the players walked off the field, and to make matters worse, it started raining, bringing the covers on. Soon after this, it was declared that it would be stumps.

South Africa, who are chasing a target of 241, will resume their day on 17-1. It was Mohammed Shami who got the wicket of Aiden Markram early in the Proteas’ run chase.

Earlier on the third day, South Africa had bundled out the visitors for 247, with Virat Kohli scoring 41 runs and Ajinkya Rahane scoring 48.

Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, too, contributed 27 and 33 respectively.

Tags: south africa vs india, johannesburg test, live cricket score, team india


