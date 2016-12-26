Mohammed Shami, wife Hasin Jahan targeted on FB for ‘not wearing hijab’

Mohammed Shami and his wife were targeted after he posted a picture of them on his Facebook page. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: While Mohammed Shami breaks stumps and rattle oppositions with his outstanding bowling, the Indian pacer came under scrutiny after he posted a picture with his wife Hasin Jahan on his Facebook page.

Shami, who plays for Bengal in Ranji Trophy, was severely criticised with some unpleasant comments as those, who posted some nasty remarks, were not happy with Shami’s wife not wearing hijab.

Mohammed Shami posted a picture with his wife Hasin Jahan on Facebook. (Photo: Mohammed Shami Facebook)

One of the comments read: “Sharm aani chahie shami, marna h ek din ye mat bhulo bibiyo ko kaise rakha jaye apne sathi cricker pathan brothar se sikho.” (“Shami, you should be ashamed. Don’t forget, you will die one day. You must learn from your fellow cricketers, Pathan brothers, that how one should treat their wives.”)

Senior India cricketer Mohammed Kaif took to Twitter to say that “the comments are really really Shameful.”

Jwala Gutta, India’s badminton star, while reacting to Kaif’s tweet, said: “Stupid senseless people.”

Shami, who was crucial in India’s 4-0 series win against England, was recently ruled out of the ODI and T20Is after he complained of sore knee during the Test series.