Sports, Cricket

Mohammed Shami, wife Hasin Jahan targeted on FB for ‘not wearing hijab’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 26, 2016, 9:28 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2016, 9:55 am IST
Shami, although could not feature in the last 2 Tests due to sore knee, played a pivotal role in India's 4-0 series win over England.
Mohammed Shami and his wife were targeted after he posted a picture of them on his Facebook page. (Photo: AFP)
 Mohammed Shami and his wife were targeted after he posted a picture of them on his Facebook page. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: While Mohammed Shami breaks stumps and rattle oppositions with his outstanding bowling, the Indian pacer came under scrutiny after he posted a picture with his wife Hasin Jahan on his Facebook page.

Shami, who plays for Bengal in Ranji Trophy, was severely criticised with some unpleasant comments as those, who posted some nasty remarks, were not happy with Shami’s wife not wearing hijab.

Mohammed Shami posted a picture with his wife Hasin Jahan on Facebook. (Photo: Mohammed Shami Facebook)Mohammed Shami posted a picture with his wife Hasin Jahan on Facebook. (Photo: Mohammed Shami Facebook)

One of the comments read: “Sharm aani chahie shami, marna h ek din ye mat bhulo bibiyo ko kaise rakha jaye apne sathi cricker pathan brothar se sikho.” (“Shami, you should be ashamed. Don’t forget, you will die one day. You must learn from your fellow cricketers, Pathan brothers, that how one should treat their wives.”)

Some of the comments on Mohammed Shami

Senior India cricketer Mohammed Kaif took to Twitter to say that “the comments are really really Shameful.”

Kaif supports Shami

Jwala Gutta, India’s badminton star, while reacting to Kaif’s tweet, said: “Stupid senseless people.”

Jwala Gutta supports ShamiJwala Gutta supports Shami

Shami, who was crucial in India’s 4-0 series win against England, was recently ruled out of the ODI and T20Is after he complained of sore knee during the Test series.

Tags: mohammed shami, india vs england, hasin jahan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Mohammed Shami rushed to the hospital at the end of play each day to be at the side of his daughter. (Photo: AP)

Mohammed Shami helped India beat NZ while his daughter was in ICU

Shami’s 14-month old Aairah, who had high fever and had trouble breathing, was admitted to a hospital and moved to the ICU on October 2.
06 Oct 2016 5:15 PM
Shami had his left knee operated on in 2015, but it is an injury to his right knee that may keep him out this time round. (Photo: AP)

Mohammed Shami set to miss England ODIs

Rohit Sharma has already been ruled out for the England ODIs, while Ajinkya Rahane remains doubtful.
23 Dec 2016 4:55 PM
Dhoni and Ashwin

R Ashwin trolled for forgetting MS Dhoni

The ICC Cricketer of the Year neglects to mention Captain Cool in thank you speech; fans don’t respond kindly.
24 Dec 2016 12:00 AM

Nation Gallery

People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several trips across the world in 2016, mostly covering the Asian countries including Afghanistan and Japan.

Yearender 2016: Where did Narendra Modi go this year?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the night of November 8, declared Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes illegal tender. The decision caused inconvenience to people across India, but they tried to ease the pain in different and sometimes humorous ways.

Yearender 2016: The lighter side of demonetisation
Two persons were killed as heavy rains accompanied by high velocity winds on Monday pounded the city and coastal districts of north Tamil Nadu due to severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone Vardah batters Tamil Nadu, Chennai resembles ghost town
Hundreds of thousands of people thronged to Chennai on Tuesday to pay their last respects to Tamil Nadu’s late beloved leader, Jayaram Jayalalithaa. Draped in her favourite green colour saree, Jayalalithaa's body was put in a sandalwood casket and was taken to Marina beach, where she was laid to rest.

Jayalalithaa laid to rest with full state honours
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vijaywada Kuchipudi dancers enter record books with their performance

This 12-minute item was chosen for this year's group dance at the event (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Shahid and Mira adorably pull each other’s leg in KWK episode teaser

Screengrab from the teaser video of Shahid-Mira's episode.
 

Rumoured beau Anand Ahuja joins Sonam in papa Anil's birthday celebrations

Anil Kapoor turned 60 and rang in the big day in London.
 

Video: Virat Kohli and Co. take the Mannequin Challenge and own it

The Virat Kohli-led Indian Test team took up the viral internet challenge to celebrate their 4-0 series victory against England. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Social media comes together to stop pregnant Delhi girl from ending life

People sent love for her from across the world (Photo: Facebook)
 

Taimur celebrates his first Christmas with parents Kareena, Saif and family

Amrita Arora shared the inside pictures from the party on her official Instagram account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Ranji Trophy quarterfinals: Hyderabad on backfoot

Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets in the first innings for Gujarat.

Cricket championship organised by J-K police for youth

Nearly sixteen teams drawn from North India took part in the championship. (Photo: AFP/ File)

Misbah backs his team for 2nd test against Australia

Asad Shafiq

Ex-IPL chairman Chirayu Amin arrested in Gujarat for drinking

Chirayu Amin had taken over as the IPL chairman from Lalit Modi in 2010. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli’s omission from the ICC Test XI is bizarre

Virat Kohli
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham