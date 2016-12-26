Sports, Cricket

Don’t tag my wife in tweets, says R Ashwin as MS Dhoni controversy fuels

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 26, 2016, 11:58 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2016, 1:35 pm IST
R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni.
R Ashwin has had a tremendous season, picking up 72 wickets from 12 Tests in 2016. (Photo: AFP)
 R Ashwin has had a tremendous season, picking up 72 wickets from 12 Tests in 2016. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been under the social media scanner ever since he won the ICC Best Test Cricketer Award, earlier this month.

Not all the limelight on Ashwin this festive season has been positive, though. After winning the award, the 30-year-old had thanked a number of people for his achievement, in a tweet.

R Ashwin

R Ashwin

R Ashwin

However, some of the Indian cricket fans were not happy with the fact that he had failed to thank India’s limited overs skipper MS Dhoni in his tweet.

R Ashwin

R Ashwin

R Ashwin

He also did not thank Dhoni in a statement he made after winning the ICC Test Cricketer Award.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be awarded with this great honour. It feels great to follow the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in being named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year. To also win the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year makes it even better,” said Ashwin.

“There are a lot of people to thank for this wonderful achievement I have made. It has been a great couple of years but this year has been even more special. What is very noticeable is the way I have bowled and batted and the way I have gone about doing my business,” he said. “What is more important, as far as I am concerned, is the number of people who have gone behind my success.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my family. I’d like to thank ICC and most importantly my team-mates. I’d also like to thank the support staff for our success. We’ve had a great transition ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung up his boots. A young captain has taken over, we fell on the right track, and we now have a new bunch of boys,” he further said.

Ashwin has played with Dhoni for both India and the now defunct Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Ashwin however, did not seem too bothered by all the criticism he received on social media, and went on to request his fans not to tag his wife Prithi in tweets that concerned him.

R Ashwin

However, Ashwin silenced his fans in his own way. He simply retweeted a fan, who believes that all these allegations are only aimed at creating a grudge between 'two brothers'.

R Ashwin

Tags: ravichandran ashwin, m s dhoni, virat kohli
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

A file picture of R. Ashwin and M.S. Dhoni.

