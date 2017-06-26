Sports, Cricket

Rahane, Kohli shine as India beat West Indies by 105 Runs

AFP
Published Jun 26, 2017, 3:40 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 3:40 am IST
India now take a 1-0 lead into the next two matches in Antigua next Friday and Sunday.
India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot under the watch of West Indies' Shai Hope during their second ODI cricket match at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. (Photo: AP)
 India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot under the watch of West Indies' Shai Hope during their second ODI cricket match at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Port of Spain: Ajinkya Rahane's third hundred and a blistering assault by captain Virat Kohli took India to a comfortable 105-run victory over the West Indies in the second one-day international at the Queen's Park Oval on Sunday.

Replying to the visitors' formidable total of 310 for five in a match reduced to 43 overs per side due to early morning rain and an two-hour delayed start, the hosts were restricted to 205 for six in reply despite a fluent 81 by Shai Hope at the top of the order.

Following the rain-ruined no result at the start of the series at the same venue two days earlier, India now take a 1-0 lead into the next two matches in Antigua next Friday and Sunday.

Rahane's well-paced 103 in another dominant opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan (63) set the tone for the tourists after they were put in to bat in heavily overcast and damp conditions.

Kohli then picked up the pace even further when Dhawan departed after a first-wicket partnership of 114, the left-hander being deceived by Ashley Nurse to be stumped.

It was the off-spinner's only success of the innings although Nurse was by far the best of the West Indies bowlers, conceding just 38 runs off nine overs. Rahane eventually reached three figures with a boundary off Miguel Cummins.

However the medium-pacer got his revenge in the same over when the batsmen attempted an ungainly heave and was bowled for 103. Rahane's innings occupied 104 deliveries and was embellished by two sixes and ten fours.

Having dominated a 97-run second-wicket partnership with Rahane, Kohli made centre stage all his own in the final assault.

He seemed destined to reach another ODI hundred to the delight of a decent contingent of visiting Indian fans when he was caught at long-off by Nurse off Alzarri Joseph for 87 off 66 balls in the penultimate over, a thoroughly entertaining effort highlighted by four towering sixes and four fours.

West Indies' indiscipline in the field added to the challenge and their woes were encapsulated by a horrific final over delivered by their captain Jason Holder.

He conceded 20 runs, bowled three no balls and had to be pulled out of the attack with one ball left because two of those no balls were delivered over waist-high to the batsman on strike.

It was left to Jonathan Carter to complete the over and the innings, encapsulating a shoddy effort overall by the home side.

Promoted to open the batting, Hope was the lone bright light in the West Indies response, his attacking innings off 88 balls with three sixes and five hours keeping slim hopes alive until he fell leg-before to Kuldeep Yadav.

Having his first bowl in ODIs, the left-arm wrist-spinner conceded 32 runs off his first four overs but then tasted success by having Evin Lewis stumped before adding the scalps of Hope and Holder to complete a miserable day for the Caribbean side's leader.

Tags: ajinkya rahane, kuldeep yadav

 




Related Stories

Virat Kohli has named Ajinkya Rahane as the opener for the five ODIs against West Indies. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli confirms Ajinkya Rahane as opener for India’s tour of West Indies

Rohit Sharma had a long-drawn recovery from an injury, before playing in the IPL and the ICC Champions Trophy.
23 Jun 2017 3:01 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Happy to work in a Hindi film but my loyalty remains with Tollywood: Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet
 

In an attempt to meet their Harry, 400 girls show up at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Sanjay Bangar speaks up on coach Anil Kumble quitting post Virat Kohli rift

Anil Kumble tendered his resignation as chief coach of the Indian team after the ICC Champions Trophy due to "untenable" differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

Narendra Modi lauds Kidambi Srikanth on Australian Open Super Series triumph

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in the Australian Open finals to clinch his fourth Super Series title. (Photo: AP0
 

Kidambi Srikanth downs Chen Long to win Australian Open Super Series title

The world no.11 Kidambi Srikanth won 22-20, 21-16 in a 45-minute clash against the world no.6 Chinese, Chen Long, who is also the current All England champion. (Photo: AP)
 

How to backup life on Earth ahead of any doomsday event

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Virat Kohli becomes secnd most followed Indian on Facebook after Narendra Modi

Virat Kohli is now just behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi with respect to Facebook likes. (Photo: AP)

Virat Kohli unreasonable target in Anil Kumble controversy: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur said the BCCI top brass had a lot to answer for in the current Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble controversy.

Sanjay Bangar speaks up on coach Anil Kumble quitting post Virat Kohli rift

Anil Kumble tendered his resignation as chief coach of the Indian team after the ICC Champions Trophy due to

WI vs Ind, 2nd ODI: Good start puts India in commanding position

With the series still tied at a deadlock after the wash out of the first ODI, the second match could also be under threat. (Photo: AP)

BCCI SGM: Voting rights, selectors, Anil Kumble issue may be raised

The Kumble issue is not on the agenda for the SGM but it is likely to be raised by members. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham