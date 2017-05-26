Sports, Cricket

Kohli on Kumble's Team India contract: BCCI following due process

PTI
Published May 26, 2017
Updated May 26, 2017, 10:43 am IST
Not reading much into BCCI's invitation for applications for India's head coach post, Virat Kohli believes that BCCI is following protocol.
Virat Kohli attributed Team India's good performance under head coach Anil Kumble to equal contribution from all and sundry. (Photo: PTI)
London: India captain Virat Kohli said that BCCI is only following a due process by inviting fresh application for chief coach's post with Anil Kumble's contract expiring at the end of Champions Trophy.

Under Kumble, India have won 12 out of the 17 Test matches last season and the timing of BCCI's move is being perceived by many as a reminder to former India captain that he won't get an automatic extension.

"The process has been followed every single time the similar way and for the past so many years is what I know. Even the last time, the post was up for a change, the same procedure was applied. And the term being one year, obviously the procedure is being followed in the same manner," Kohli said when asked about Kumble's contract.

"So I don't see anything very different from what has happened in the past. And that's something that the board has obviously recognised. And they want to follow the same patterns.

"So, yeah, I literally don't have any more information on it because there is a committee that takes those decisions, and they're following the same pattern that's been followed in the past as well," the skipper remained guarded in his response.

However asked specifically about Anil Kumble's contribution, Kohli said that when a team does well, it is due to the equal contribution from all and sundry.

"Obviously, when you have results come your way, the contribution is from every part of the team. It's not from a single source, to say the least. Everyone works hard equally, if not more than the other person," the skipper said.

