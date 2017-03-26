 LIVE !  :  Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled Aussie batsmen on an excellent batting pitch. (Photo: PTI) Live cricket score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Hosts aim strong reply
 
Sports, Cricket

Live cricket score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Hosts aim strong reply

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2017, 8:38 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 8:38 am IST
India will aim for a strong reply with the bat after they bowled out Australia for 300 on Day 1 of the fourth and final test in Dharamsala.
Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled Aussie batsmen on an excellent batting pitch. (Photo: PTI)
 Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled Aussie batsmen on an excellent batting pitch. (Photo: PTI)

Dharamsala: India will aim for a strong reply with the bat after they bowled out Australia for 300 on Day 1 of the fourth and final test in Dharamsala, on Saturday. Aussie captain Steve Smith’s century and Matthe Wade’s hard-fought fifty helped the visiting team to reach the 300-run mark before debutant Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled Aussie batsmen on an excellent batting pitch.

The hosts batted for one over before the end of day’s play and still trail by 300 runs.

India made two changes for the final Test with the series level at 1-1. Skipper Virat Kohli was forced to sit out due to a shoulder injury, Kuldeep Yadav was drafted into the side to replace the batsman. Senior Pacer Ishant Sharma was dropped to make way for pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India made a good start to Day 1 as they picked the wicket of Matthew Renshaw early on in the first session. Thereon, Smith (111) and David Warner (54) stitched a 134-run partnership to put Australia on top.

The game changed quickly post lunch as Kuldeep dismissed Warner and Marsh (4) in quick succession. The debutant only got better with time as he dismissed Peter Handscomb (8) with a peach of delivery and bowled out Glenn Maxwell (8) with a wrong’un. India’s premier bowler, R Ashwin dismissed Smith in the second session to put the hosts in command.

Pat Cummins (21) was the first one to depart post the Tea session. Substitute fielder Shreyas Iyer run out Steve O’ Keefe (13). Wade (57) struck a gritty half-century to help Australia reach 300, he was dismissed by Ravindra jadeja. Nathan Lyon (13) was the last Aussie batsman to be dismissed, Bhuvneshwar picked his wicket.

Tags: india vs australia, dharamsala test, live cricket score
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

Related Stories

Kuldeep Yadav was in tears after getting his maiden Test wicket. (Photo: AP)

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav spins India to commanding position on Day 1

Kuldeep Yadav, who replaced injured skipper Viart Kohli, returned figures of four for 68 in 23 overs.
25 Mar 2017 6:14 PM
Kuldeep Yadav took the Australians by surprise, as he picked up a four-wicket haul in the Dharamsala Test. (Photo: PTI)

Five things you need to know about 'chinaman' Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav churned-in a great debut performance and struck at a time when a Team India side were struggling.
25 Mar 2017 8:37 PM
It was a dream come true for Kuldeep Yadav to meet Shane Warne and talk about the art of spin bowling. (Photo: AP)

Feels nice that flipper taught by Shane Warne got me David Warner: Kuldeep Yadav

At the start of the Test series in Pune, India coach Anil Kumble took Kuldeep Yadav to Shane Warne for a session and it paid dividends.
25 Mar 2017 7:29 PM
Matthew Wade said that even though they had done their homework on Kuldeep Yadav, it was a different proposition facing him out there in the middle. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav bowled with a lot of variation: Matthew Wade

Kuldeep Yadav grabbed 4 for 68 as Australia were all-out for 300 after reaching 131 for one at lunch.
25 Mar 2017 9:35 PM

World Gallery

The damaged Sewol ferry was held afloat between two barges during a salvage operation off the South Korean island of Jindo (Photo: AFP)

In pics: 6,800-ton South Korean ferry that sank 3 years ago lifted from sea
Dozens of farmers and activists opposed to the cement factory have encased their feet in concrete during a days-long protest in Jakarta.

In pics: Indonesian farmers cement feet to protest factory
The UK House of Commons session has been suspended as witnesses reported sounds like gunfire outside. The latest report said that a policeman was stabbed inside the Parliament.

Policeman stabbed, several injured in UK Parliament attack
Government records show that in 1980, just 1% of India’s rural areas had access to safe, usable water.

As India marks World Water Day, clean and safe water still a challenge in country
A body lies in a blanket at the site of a mass grave containing some two dozen people, many of them children, in an area recently re-taken from Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq.

The innocent victims of war-torn Middle east countries
Norwegian surfer Tommy gives a surfing lesson to beginners in Flakstad, near Unstad.

Fun time: Surfers enjoy, ride waves along Northern Atlantic Ocean
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Usage of mobile apps grows 43 per cent in India: Study

(Representational image)
 

Varun finally breaks silence on Badrinath molestation scene controversy

Varun will next be seen in 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Watch: 'Most expensive' 12th man Kohli serves drinks to Team India in Dharamsala Test

Former Australia star paceman Brett Lee labened Virat Kohli as "the most expensive drinks man in the world", after seeing the India captain come out on the field during drinks. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

Watch: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav rattles Australia in Dharamsala Test

Kuldeep Yadav troubled the Australian batsmen with his left-arm chinaman style of bowling, in the Dharamsala Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Box-office: Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu mints a whopping Rs 55 cr on opening day

A still from the film.
 

Ajinkya Rahane becomes India's 33rd Test captain after Virat Kohli's injury

Coming from India's cricketing nursery Mumbai, Ajinkya Rahane joined the league of legends like Polly Umrigar, Nari Contractor, GS Ramchand, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar to captain the country in Test cricket. (Photo: PA0
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

IPL 10: SRH home matches tickets on sale

The tickets can be booked online on www.sunrisershyderabad.in and later can be collected from:

India pull a rabbit out of the hat

Virat kohli carries drinks for Team India. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav bowled with a lot of variation: Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade said that even though they had done their homework on Kuldeep Yadav, it was a different proposition facing him out there in the middle. (Photo: AP)

Oh Captain! My Captain: Ajinkya Rahane on the pitch, Virat Kohli off it

Virat Kohli was the non-playing captain on the day, carrying drinks during one of the breaks, while Ajinkya Rahane led the team in a Mahendra singh Dhoni-esque manner. (Photo: AP)

Five things you need to know about 'chinaman' Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav took the Australians by surprise, as he picked up a four-wicket haul in the Dharamsala Test. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham